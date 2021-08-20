Photo By Douglas Stutz | Service before self has been the mindset for Yeoman 1st Class Zakeyia E. Vickers in...... read more read more Photo By Douglas Stutz | Service before self has been the mindset for Yeoman 1st Class Zakeyia E. Vickers in her assignment to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Bremerton. She has helped innumerable staff navigate the U.S. Navy’s official paperwork, administration and correspondence. For her behind the scene efforts, Vickers has been recognized as Senior Sailor of the Quarter (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer) see less | View Image Page

Service before self.



That mindset has become the hallmark during Yeoman 1st Class Zakeyia E. Vickers in her assignment to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Bremerton.



She has helped innumerable staff navigate the U.S. Navy’s official paperwork, administration and correspondence.



For her behind the scene efforts, Vickers has been recognized as Senior Sailor of the Quarter.



“For one to be even be nominated is a great start and then to be selected in a group of hard-charging Sailors is great,” said Vickers, the leading petty officer for the Directorate of Administration after serving as the directorate executive assistant and Human Resources leading petty officer.



Vickers has been at NMRTC Bremerton since 2017 and joined the Navy on December 7, 2009. She graduated in 1999 from Chapel Hill High School.



“After graduating [Chapel Hill] high school in Tyler, Rose Capital of America since 1933, in the great state of Texas, I planned on joining the Navy but my mother and grandpa had other plans for me. I joined later in 2009 and it has been a journey. I have had twins in 2011 and have been fortunate to be able to complete my Associates in General Studies in 2019 and Bachelors in Criminal Justice in 2020 from American Military University. I am now working on my Masters in Legal Studies but I have set my goal to YNC (chief yeoman)!” Vickers said,



The past 18 months – and counting – have proved to be a challenge for Vickers, as well as the entire command in collectively helping to stop the spread of COVID-19. As a yeoman, in charge of organizing and handling administrative duties, there’s been a seemingly never ending amount of official correspondence and paperwork to deal with.



“The ever-changing Navy, especially during the Coronavirus 2019 pandemic has been difficult. NAVADMINs [messages directed to all Navy and Marine Corps commands and units] are constantly being pushed out, it seems as though weekly. All the message have to be read repeatedly to ensure Sailors transferring during the pandemic are taken care of from the start to finish with their permanent change of station orders,” explained Vickers, also noting that although the message traffic was overwhelming at times, it proved to be rewarding to assist others in need.



“It is gratifying to know that I have helped someone. It is more than just handling front office matters. [For example,] It can be making a lasting impression upon a new Sailor. That first impression has to be a great one. Some believe that Sailors may forget small things that happened during their tour but they always remember their check-in and check-out. Customer service is key,” said Vickers.



For Vickers, her selection as the top senior Sailor in a command primarily staffed by enlisted hospital corpsmen is a testament to her work ethic more so than her vocation career choice.



“Rating does not matter. Coming to work, doing your job and being the best at what you do, matters. One can never compare the jobs, but I have the upmost respect for what corpsmen do. When looking to my left and right, I am standing next to my brothers. I wouldn’t be there, partly, if it wasn’t for them. As an administrative rate, we support warfighters. Right now the war is on COVID. It is our job to support all staff in being prepared to deploy. I want to speak to being a valuable member of Navy Medicine and support staff getting recognized,” stated Vickers.



In her current role, along with professionally supporting staff in eliminating the virus, Vickers has also stepped forth in a personal way in roll up her sleeve to help out.



“I felt it was very important to get the vaccination to show junior and senior Sailors alike that we should help reduce the spread and end the pandemic,” Vickers stressed.



After being stationed overseas and deploying with a naval air squadron, being assigned to a Navy Medicine command has provided Vickers with a perspective which she affirms has enhanced her knowledge and insight to further her career.



“After being operational and at other shore duties overseas, I have now been able to see the other side of the Navy, in getting Sailors operationally ready to deploy (overseas),” said Vickers.



When asked to sum up her experience with Navy Medicine in one sentence, Vickers replied, “It has been a journey!”