    Fort Detrick FMWR hosts 2021 Youth Fishing Rodeo

    UNITED STATES

    08.14.2021

    Story by Erickson Barnes 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Fort Detrick

    By Shanise Swanson, DFMWR
    Fort Detrick’s Family and MWR recently hosted its annual Youth Fishing Rodeo, allowing the community’s youth an opportunity to test their fishing skills.
    During the event, participants were invited to spend time fishing at Nallin Pond with their parents. Education stations were set up for youth and parents to learn about conservation and stewardship, safety and casting, and tackle and knot tying. Trophies for the day included: Most Fish Caught, Biggest Fish, and Best Fishing Etiquette.

