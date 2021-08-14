By Shanise Swanson, DFMWR
Fort Detrick’s Family and MWR recently hosted its annual Youth Fishing Rodeo, allowing the community’s youth an opportunity to test their fishing skills.
During the event, participants were invited to spend time fishing at Nallin Pond with their parents. Education stations were set up for youth and parents to learn about conservation and stewardship, safety and casting, and tackle and knot tying. Trophies for the day included: Most Fish Caught, Biggest Fish, and Best Fishing Etiquette.
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2021 13:39
|Story ID:
|403816
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Detrick FMWR hosts 2021 Youth Fishing Rodeo, by Erickson Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT