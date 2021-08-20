IWTC Virginia Beach Sailor Critical in Fulfilling Command’s Mission

Courtesy Photo | 210820-N-N0484-0003 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (August 20, 2021) – Electronics Technician...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 210820-N-N0484-0003 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (August 20, 2021) – Electronics Technician 2nd Class Zarick Toups, from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, currently serves as a systems administrator at Information Warfare Training Command Virginia Beach. (U.S. Navy photo) see less | View Image Page

By Information Warfare Training Command Virginia Beach



VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Electronics Technician 2nd Class Zarick Toups, from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, currently serves as a systems administrator at Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Virginia Beach.



Toups completed boot camp at Recruit Training Command Great Lakes and reported to his first operational command aboard USS Lassen (DDG 82) in Yokosuka, Japan in August 2009, where he served as a workcenter supervisor of CE03 division and also promoted to petty officer second class.



Following his tour aboard USS Lassen, he transferred to Tactical Training Group Atlantic (TTGL) at Oceana Dam Neck Annex in November 2012 where he performed the duties and responsibilities as primary fiber optics technician and provided synthetic training exercise support to the Hampton Roads waterfront.



Upon completion at TTGL, Toups reported to USS Monterey (CG 61) in Norfolk, Virginia in February 2016 serving as a workcenter supervisor for two combat systems department divisions and divisional assistant leading petty officer. Toups was temporarily assigned to Naval Air Station Oceana Command in March 2018 to serve as the command’s special security officer assistant.



After returning to sea duty, Toups was assigned to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 4 at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek in May 2019 during which he served as member of crew maintenance.



After detaching from ACU-4, Toups reported to IWTC Virginia Beach in March 2021 where he currently services as a network systems administrator.



When asked about his selection as this month’s Sailor in the Spotlight, Toups stated, “I’ve really enjoyed my time so far here at IWTC Virginia Beach.”



IWTC Virginia Beach currently offers 59 courses of instruction in information technology, cryptology, and intelligence with an instructor and support staff of 278 military, civilian, and contract members who train over 6,600 students every year at five training sites in the Hampton Roads area. It is one of four school houses for Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) and also oversees learning sites at Jacksonville and Mayport, Florida; Kings Bay, Georgia; and Groton, Connecticut to continue aligning information warfare community training.



With four schoolhouse commands, a detachment, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains approximately 26,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.



