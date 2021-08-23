Strengthening readiness through communications equipment classes

USAG HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea – U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Far East District held a communications class at the FED motor pool, Aug. 17, for employees to familiarize themselves with the organization’s contingency communications equipment.



Over the course of two weeks, four independent classes were available to employees to ensure maximum participation. Personnel were trained on handling and using the Broadband Global Area Network device, Tele-Engineering Communications Deployable device, radio, and satellite phone.



Jerry Geifer, a reachback representative from the U.S. Army Research and Development Center based in Vicksburg, Mississippi, explains the importance of communications and it’s use for FED personnel.



“We send out teams and they are given certain missions that require analysis in remote locations,” said Geifer. “With these devices, you can always connect by satellite anywhere in the world.”



Geifer demonstrated how to set up a satellite receiver, how to use an alternate power source and how to dial on various devices. After training, FED personnel are expected to be proficient in operating each device.



“Wherever communication is needed, we can use these satellite communication devices,” said Sgt. 1st Class Danny Kim, FED Operations NCO. “When the network goes down, this will work. This may be your only lines of communication. It’s about contingency.”



Capt. Tyson Bonner, an FED Operations plans officer and participant of the class, discusses the importance and benefit of communications and how that contributes to the readiness of the force.



“It is very beneficial to have communication training, so the workforce is well equipped in using different communication equipment, if ever needed,” said Bonner. “In my military career and civilian career, being able to have more than one source of communication has been helpful when other systems are down or inaccessible.



“FED has a very large civilian population,” he said. “With the military presence on the pen[insula], if ever a situation happens, FED emergency and mission essential employees will be prepared for follow-on direction.”



As the organization continues to progress, trainings like this create an opportunity to strengthen the FED team and increase readiness. Those efforts fall directly in line with the District’s core operating principles as an organization.

