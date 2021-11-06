Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SD National Guard opens new Army Aviation Readiness Center

    The opening hallway of the newest facility for the South Dakota National Guard, the Army Aviation Readiness Center which officially opened Friday.

    RAPID CITY, SD, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2021

    Story by Staff Sgt. Daniel Ward 

    129th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The South Dakota National Guard officially opened their newest facility, June 11.

    Crews began construction of the Army Aviation Readiness Center in 2019, which will provide training, administration, and logistical support space for over 150 Soldiers in four Army aviation units. With over 58,000 square feet, the new facility also attained the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design silver certification.

    “This was designed under LEED 4.0 and was one of the first facilities in the nation to reach silver” said Cullen Jorgensen, engineering manager for the SDNG. “It’s very hard to reach silver under this version of LEED and this building almost made the gold certification.

    The new readiness center utilizes geothermal heating, daylight harvesting, passive solar panels, and other green technologies. The center will help enhance the readiness of National Guard Aviation units based in Rapid City.

    “Whenever you have the ability for a unit to be better organized, better equipped, and have the space to train appropriately, it’s going to increase their readiness,” said Maj. Gen. Jeffrey Marlette, the SDNG adjutant general. “Additionally when you have facilities like this, it attracts new members, and one of the key components of readiness is recruiting.”

    The cost of the new center was $20 million, which included $5 million in state funds and $15 million in federal dollars. Planning for the new facility began in 2019.

    “A project this size usually takes about 18 months to start construction. We were able to do this in nine,” said Lt. Col. Martin Yost, SDNG construction and facilities management officer. “This was a total team effort between the adjutant general directing the staff of the CFMO and the team working very hard to get this plan to the end result of a great building for our Soldiers.”

    “It’s a wonderful testimony to the work ethic of South Dakota, the partnership that happens here in this state,” said Gov. Kristi Noem. “We support our troops, and we back them by making sure they have the tools they need for the job. Only the best for the National Guard, because our National Guard are the best.”

    ###

