Transportation officer earns top performance award

U.S. Army Capt. Antoine Vandenboogaard, Current Operations and Training/Readiness Officer, received the Army Commendation Medal following a daily morning huddle at the 597th Transportation Brigade headquarters at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. Aug. 12.



The Army Commendation Medal is awarded to any member of the Armed Forces of the United States other than General Officers who, while serving in any capacity with the Army after 6 December 1941, distinguished him or herself by heroism, meritorious achievement or meritorious service.



Vandenboogaard was an unstoppable force in the operations section and played a major leadership role in many movement exercises in all six combatant commands, according to Reyes.



He also had a lead role on other projects, such as planning the change of command ceremony.



Vandenboogaard said he enjoyed the assignment because it provided an opportunity to learn about mission command and helped empower Army leaders across the organization.



He also said that he was proud to be a part of a well-run team and thanked the group for their support and for providing an enriching learning experience.



Reyes said it was important to recognize hard workers who positively impact Army readiness.



"Vandenboogaard is a fast learner and a hard worker who quickly became a trusted agent at the operations section," Reyes said. "He will be an immense asset at his next unit."



The 597th Transportation Brigade is a part of the Surface Deployment and Distribution Command, responsible for integrating and synchronizing surface deployment and distribution capabilities in the Continental U.S, deploying and sustaining the Armed Forces off the East and Gulf coasts in support of global operations and U.S. Southern Command.



Additionally, the command stands ready to provide surface rapid port opening capabilities via the Army’s only three Rapid Port Opening Elements in support of its global Joint Task Force Port Opening mission.

