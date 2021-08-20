Army Corps of Engineers-managed barracks project, funded in fiscal year '20, continues at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Infrastructure work is shown Aug, 11, 2021, in the 1600 block of the cantonment area...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Infrastructure work is shown Aug, 11, 2021, in the 1600 block of the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis., for a second transient-training troops barracks project. The second barracks $18.8 million barracks project was awarded to L.C. Black Constructors, which is the contractor building the first barracks building, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Resident Office at Fort McCoy. The new contract was awarded Sept. 29, 2020, and the notice to proceed was issued Oct. 28, 2020. The contract duration is scheduled for completion in 780 calendar days. Currently contract completion is scheduled for December 2022. The barracks is different than the traditional barracks located throughout the installation. This new building will be four stories and able to house 400 people in approximately 60,000 square feet. The building will be built with the latest in construction materials and include state-of-the-art physical security and energy-saving measures. The project also is part of the Fort McCoy master plan that looks at continuously upgrading the installation’s infrastructure to be prepared for the future. The Army Corps of Engineers is managing the project. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

The construction of a second transient training troops barracks, which is an Army Corps of Engineers-managed project, has steadily made progress into August at Fort McCoy.



The $18.8 million barracks project was awarded to L.C. Black Constructors, which is also the contractor building the first barracks building, said Ken Green with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Resident Office at Fort McCoy.



The new contract was awarded in September 2020. The contract duration is scheduled for completion in 780 calendar days. Currently, contract completion is scheduled for December 2022.



On Aug. 20, the overall project was about 19 percent completed, said Green in an email update. The structure has more steel framework completed and more. Other work being done includes placing in steel decking, some plumbing and electrical work, putting in additional safety measures as the structure grows, and continuing work on foundation and infrastructure items.



The new buildings are four stories tall and able to house 400 people in approximately 60,000 square feet, Green said. The buildings are built with the latest in construction materials and include state-of-the-art physical security and energy-saving measures.



Brian Harrie, master planner with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works, said the project is part of the Fort McCoy master plan that looks at continuously upgrading the installation’s infrastructure to be prepared for the future. In years to come, as more projects get completed, the 1600 block will be completely transformed.



This project also is the second of eight new buildings planned for the entire 1600 block at Fort McCoy, Harrie said. The plan is to build two more barracks with the same specifications, three 20,000-square-foot brigade headquarters buildings, and one 160-room officer quarters.



Large construction projects like the barracks projects also contribute to the economic impact of local communities, Fort McCoy Garrison officials said. Fort McCoy’s total economic impact for fiscal year (FY) 2020 was an estimated $1.479 billion, above the $1.184 billion reported for FY 2019. Also for FY 2020, the economic impact for the fiscal year also included $50.3 million in military construction on post.



The Fort McCoy Executive Summary, available on the installation website, www.home.army.mil/mccoy, also shows the installation makes continuous improvements to provide a plethora of training capabilities for service members.



“Throughout the last decade, Fort McCoy experienced unprecedented facility modernization, training area development and expansion, increased training and customer support capability, and improved quality-of-life opportunities,” the summary states. “From unmanned aerial vehicles, to urban training facilities, to live-fire ranges and virtual-training environments, Fort McCoy is prepared to meet the training needs of the Army in the 21st century.”



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”



Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.