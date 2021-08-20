USS Newport News holds change of command

Photo By Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten | 210820-N-GR655-139 GROTON, Conn. (August 21, 2021) – Cmdr. David Fassel departs as...... read more read more Photo By Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten | 210820-N-GR655-139 GROTON, Conn. (August 21, 2021) – Cmdr. David Fassel departs as part of the official party during a change-of-command ceremony for the USS Newport News (SSN 750) onboard Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Conn., Aug. 20. Fassel was relieved by Cmdr. Joseph Fontenot as commanding officer of the Los Angeles-class submarine, which operates under Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) TWELVE and its primary mission is to provide fast-attack submarines that are ready, willing, and able to meet the unique challenges of undersea combat and deployed operations in unforgiving environments across the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten/RELEASED) see less | View Image Page

GROTON, Connecticut – Cmdr. David W. Fassel turned command of the Los Angeles-class nuclear-powered fast attack submarine USS Newport News (SSN 750) over to Cmdr. Joseph A. Fontenot in a traditional change of command ceremony held Friday, Aug. 20, at Naval Submarine Base New London.



During his remarks at the ceremony, Fassel recognized the Newport News department heads, chief petty officers and 2nd class petty officers, who he called the “lifeblood of the ship.” He credited his crew with meeting challenges “head-on with hard work, dedication and sweat.”



Fassel acknowledged the sacrifices of Navy families and described the unique responsibility of command at sea.



“A ship at sea is a different world upon itself,” he said. “This is the most difficult and demanding job in the Navy.”



During Fassel’s tenure as the commanding officer of Newport News, the boat completed a full deployment in July of 2020 and followed up with a homeport shift from Norfolk, Virginia, to Groton, Connecticut, just 39 days later.



“Under Cmdr. Fassel, the Newport News team truly epitomized resiliency, enduring an incredible 137 continuous days – four and a half months straight – underway during an extended seven-month deployment,” said Capt. Matthew R. Boland, commanding officer of Submarine Squadron 12, of which Newport News is a part, in a statement. “He should be incredibly proud of his tenure as the skipper of Newport News. And I have total faith that under Cmdr. Fontenot, Newport News will continue to be one of America’s toughest crews, ready to answer the nation’s call whenever and wherever necessary.”



From USS Newport News, Fassel is continuing on to a position with the Undersea Warfare Division of the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations at the Pentagon.



Capt. Lincoln F. Reifsteck, the ceremony’s guest speaker and a member of the Navy staff at the Pentagon, lauded the “exceptional work of the men of Newport News,” and told them: “One of the reasons you’re so good now is that your captain expected so much of you.”



To Fontenot, he said: “I know that this 32-year-old American classic has a lot of greatness left in her and that you’re going to take her there.”



Fontenot arrives at Newport News after assignments as the operations officer of the Virginia-class attack submarine USS Hawaii (SSN 776) and executive officer of the Los Angeles-class USS La Jolla (SSN 701), among other tours.



“To my new family here on Newport News – I'm in awe of the incredible sailors and families we have,” said Fontenot. “Your dedication to one another, to the Submarine Force, and to the defense of our nation is truly inspiring. It is the honor of a lifetime to be your commanding officer. I am humbled and excited for the opportunity to work with you to become the premiere warship of our fleet.”



USS Newport News was commissioned in 1989. Fast-attack submarines are multi-mission platforms enabling five of the six Navy maritime strategy core capabilities – sea control, power projection, forward presence, maritime security and deterrence. They are designed to excel in anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, irregular warfare and mine warfare. Fast-attack submarines project power ashore with special operations forces and Tomahawk cruise missiles in the prevention or preparation of regional crises.



Newport News, the third ship to bear the name of the Virginia shipbuilding city, is 360 feet long, displaces 6,900 tons of water, and can travel in excess of 25 knots.