70 USNS Comfort Crewmembers Earn Armed Forces Civilian Service Medals for NYC COVID 19 Relief Mission

Capt. Janice G. Smith, Commodore, Military Sealift Command Atlantic, last month, presented civil service mariners assigned to MSC’s hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) in port on Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia, with Armed Forces Civilian Service Medals for distinguished service while serving as crewmembers aboard Comfort from March 30, 2020 to April 30, 2020.



This award is the result of the crews’ outstanding support during the ships New York City COVID-19 relief mission Smith said. “How our CIVMARS conducted themselves during a national crisis was nothing short of amazing, casting their own fears aside to support the mission. They really went above and beyond the call of duty on this one!”



A total of 70 CIVMARS earned an AFCSM. Smith presented medals to 27 crewmembers during a routine visit to the ship, and the other 43 medals were mailed due to crewmembers either being on leave or reassigned to another US Navy Service Ship.



Capt. Andrew Lindey, master of USNS Comfort, said it was nice to be recognized for the work Comfort did in New York. He said, at the time, they knew very little about the COVID virus but to see the crew respond to the nation’s call without complaining was commendable. “I feel fortunate to have such a dedicated and talented crew; every day, I thank my lucky stars to be associated with the crew of Comfort."



According to the Department of Defense, the AFCSM was established to recognize the contributions and accomplishments of the U.S. Department of Defense civilian workforce who directly support the military forces, when those members are engaged in military operations of a prolonged peacekeeping or humanitarian nature. It symbolizes the importance DoD attaches to civilian service and recognizes the value of civilian service in helping to accomplish the U.S. Government's objectives.



During Comfort’s month-long deployment to NYC, the ship saw surges in infections and patients requiring intensive care treatment, medical teams aboard Comfort treated a total of 182 patients over the course of a three-and-half week period in support of the domestic coronavirus mission intended to ease pressures in local NYC hospitals.



“So 182 might not sound like a whole lot of people – and it’s not – but it was 182 people that got high-quality care here, and it was 182 beds that got freed up out in the city,” said Capt. Joseph O’Brien, Norfolk-based Amphibious Squadron 6 commander. (Gidget Fuentes, Hospital Ship Comfort Ends NYC COVID-19 Mission After Treating 182 Patients, USNI News – online, 27 April 2020).



Throughout its history, the U.S. Navy has maintained a hospital ship capacity and used this capability, at times to support non-combat-related operations such as humanitarian assistance and natural disaster relief missions. Comfort is equipped to handle large-scale disasters.

• In 2010, the ship was sent to Haiti after a large earthquake.

• In 2005, the ship docked in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina.

• In 2003, the ship spent 56 days in the Persian Gulf during the invasion of Iraq.

• Comfort provided showers, meals and beds to relief workers following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York City.