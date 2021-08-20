Courtesy Translation: New Corona Rules in Wiesbaden

Courtesy Photo | Icon to accompany courtesy translations of press releases from the city of Wiesbaden.... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Icon to accompany courtesy translations of press releases from the city of Wiesbaden. see less | View Image Page

Press Release from the Hessen State Government from 18 AUG 2021

Courtesy Translation: Nadine Bower, Public Affairs Specialist



New Corona Rules in Wiesbaden



On Wednesday, Aug. 18th, the administrative staff of the state capital Wiesbaden adopted new corona rules for Wiesbaden as specified by the state of Hessen. The corresponding general decree will enter into force on Friday, Aug. 20th. The new general decree contains only a few adjustments compared to the currently applicable municipal regulation and replaces them.



On Tuesday, Aug. 17th, the Hessen state government extended and updated the Coronavirus Protection Ordinance (CoSchuV) for four weeks. This also applies to the prevention and escalation concept. The corona rules for Hessen were thus adapted to the results of the recent federal-state conference. Lord Mayor Gert-Uwe Mende and Mayor and Head of the Health Department, Dr. Oliver Franz, welcome the updated rules and once again call on citizens to get vaccinated. "The new rules take into account that many people are now vaccinated. But they also make it clear that those who have neither been vaccinated nor recovered need a negative test certificate for numerous social activities. This must be paid for by the tested person in the future. Therefore, please take advantage of the opportunities for spontaneous vaccination on site or come to the vaccination center before it closes on Sep. 19 September."



The contents of the new municipal general decree are determined by the state’s prevention and escalation concept. It sets guidelines for exceeding a seven-day incidence of 35, 50 and 100. The incidence in Wiesbaden was 58.2 on Wednesday, Aug. 18.



Regardless of the incidence, according to the state’s coronavirus protection regulation, every person should behave in such a way that they do not endanger themselves and other people or expose themselves to avoidable risks of infection. Special care should be taken in personal encounters. After the summer school break, there will be prevention weeks in schools to counter the special risks posed by vacation returnees. In the first two weeks of lessons, all students and teachers will get tested not twice, but three times a week. Furthermore, regardless of the incidence, a medical mask must also be worn at the seat. Another innovation at the beginning of school is that in addition to the regular tests at school, students should no longer need any further test certificates, for example to go to the movie theater, the restaurant or the hairdresser. The Hessen Ministry of Education and Cultural Affairs has announced that it will issue a test booklet for students for this purpose, in which the regular tests by the school or the teachers will be entered. This proof does not only apply on the test days, but in general.



When the incidence level is above the 35 mark, the following rules apply in Wiesbaden: Only vaccinated, recovered or negatively tested persons (3G rule) may enter the interiors of cultural and leisure facilities, restaurants, sports facilities (gyms, indoor pools, sports halls ...), casinos and services on the body (hairdressers, nail salons, ...). The 3G rule also applies to private celebrations in public or specially rented rooms as well as visits to facilities for the disabled. The 3G rule also applies to visits to the Aukammtal thermal bath and the use of the indoor pools, which are currently reserved for swimming clubs. The negative proof must be presented there at the entrance. Before the required booking of an e-ticket via www.mattiaquacard.de, guests must click on the type of negative proof before the final booking of an e-ticket will be possible. Hotel guests who are neither vaccinated nor recovered must present a negative test not only on arrival, but also twice a week. Children up to the age of six are exempt from the 3G rule.



When the incidence level is above the 50 mark, the following additional rules apply: Meetings, trade fairs, events and cultural offers, such as theaters, operas, movie theaters and concerts in which more than 25 people participate, can take place outdoors with up to 500 people and indoors with up to 250 people without permission. Vaccinated and recovered individuals do not count. In crowded situations, a medical mask must be worn outside as well. This could be the case, for example, when entering shops, while standing in lines, at bus stops or at public performances in pedestrian zones. The requirements for the number of persons and negative evidence do not apply to exceptions under paragraph 16, paragraph 2, of the CoSchuV. These are, for example, meetings of persons for professional, official, educational, care-related or business reasons (owner meetings, lawyers' and notaries' appointments, meetings and court hearings, ...). They also do not apply to the operation of universities, vocational and music academies and non-university research institutions for which a comprehensive distance and hygiene concept exists, as well as the conduct of exams (in particular state and career examinations). Further exceptions apply to measures of election advertising for parliamentary and local elections. For meetings in private apartments with more than 25 people, it remains the urgent recommendation to observe the regulations for corresponding public meetings and to follow the pandemic rules at all times.



Should the seven-day incidence in Wiesbaden fall below 50 or 35 for five days in a row, the general decree will be updated or repealed. If it rises above 100, a further tightening of the rules, as prescribed by the state, will be examined.



Citizens who want to receive their first and second vaccination at the Wiesbaden vaccination center must hurry: Anyone who wants to be vaccinated with Moderna must come to the vaccination center for their first vaccination dose no later than Saturday, Aug. 21st. If you want to be vaccinated with Biontech, you must come to the vaccination center for your first vaccination dose no later than Saturday, Aug. 28th. Only in this way is it possible to receive the second vaccination in the vaccination center. Anyone who receives their first vaccination dose in the vaccination center after these appointments must visit another provider such as their family doctor for their second vaccination dose.



Before the vaccination center closes on Sunday, Sep. 19th, there will also be further on-site campaigns. On Friday, Aug. 20th, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the mobile vaccination team will be on site in front of the Rewe market in Dotzheim, Hans-Böckler-Straße 1A. On Saturday, Aug. 21st, 2 to 6 p.m., a special vaccination campaign will take place together with the Reit- und Fahr-Club (WRFC) at the Richterhäuschen in the Biebrich Castle Park. On Saturday, Aug. 28th, from noon to 2.15 p.m., the mobile vaccination team will visit SV Wehen Wiesbaden (SVWW) in the Brita Arena. On this day, the SVWW plays against FC Magdeburg. In all on-site actions, you can choose between vaccines from Biontech as well as Johnson and Johnson. The offers are also aimed at children and adolescents from the age of twelve on, who are vaccinated with Biontech after individual medical information during the on-site campaigns.



After the closure of the vaccination center, the state is hoping for a standard supply by the Impfallianz Hessen. In March, the Hessen Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians, the Hessen State Medical Association, the Hessen General Practitioners' Association, the Hessen State Chamber of Pharmacists and the Hessen Pharmacists' Association joined forces with the Hessen Ministry of Social Affairs and Integration to form the Vaccine Alliance. However, current statistics show that the number of vaccinations by doctors in private practice is declining throughout Germany.



"It is therefore time for the Ministry of Social Affairs to call on the Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians to specify their plans for the progress of the vaccination campaign and to communicate them transparently," said Mende and Dr. Franz. "This is all the more important because in autumn not only first and second vaccinations are still pending, but also very likely third vaccinations are becoming necessary. However, as a city, we will no longer be able to offer these to our citizens in the vaccination center, as it will close in mid-September, as agreed with the state."



Up-to-date information on the subject of corona is also available under wiesbaden.de/coronavirus and corona.hessen.de.



Source: https://www.wiesbaden.de/medien/rathausnachrichten/PM_Zielseite.php?showpm=true&pmurl=https://www.wiesbaden.de/guiapplications/newsdesk/publications/Landeshauptstadt_Wiesbaden/141010100000407909.php