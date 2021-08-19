4ID welcomes new commander

FORT CARSON, Colo. -- The 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson welcomed its new commander, Maj. Gen. David M. Hodne, during a change of command ceremony Aug. 19, 2021, at Founders Field, Fort Carson, Colorado.

Lt. Gen. Robert P. White, commanding general of III Corps and Fort Hood, presided over the event. During the ceremony, Maj. Gen. Matthew W. McFarlane transferred command of the 4th Inf. Div. and Fort Carson to Hodne.

“It is with great privilege and a personal honor to stand here before you on this historic day for the Ivy Division,” White said. “Every single Soldier and their families in this division are fortunate to have had a leader like Maj. Gen. McFarlane. His accomplishments and performance during his time on the Mountain Post are a true testament of his character as well as his sacrifice for the organization.”

Hodne replaced McFarlane, who served as the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson commander for the past two years. During his tenure, the division had nine Olympic qualifies, the best combat service support aviation battalion in the Army, two Army best medics and a pre-ranger program that has a 97 percent graduation rate. All of these great accomplishments were achieved during one of the worst pandemics in modern time.

“The best part of the Army and being stationed at the Mountain Post for me isn’t the Colorado Spring community, which is the number three place to live in the United States,” McFarlane said. “It’s not the Olympic Museum, or the epic pass and going skiing. It’s not the zero humidity. It’s not the helicopters or the tanks. It’s everyone here at this ceremony today that makes this place the best hometown in the Army.”

McFarlane, after personally thanking leaders across the division and his front office team, showed his gratitude for the supportive Mountain Post community.

“The Mountain Post is genuinely the best hometown in the Army, and it’s because of the supportive community that surrounds us,” said McFarlane. “To the men and women who’ve helped keep our Soldiers involved and safe in the community, I want to thank you for continuing to serve us, as we will continue to serve you.”

McFarlane didn’t hesitate to communicate his trust and confidence in his successor, Hodne.

“While it will be difficult to leave the Ivy Division with so much work to be done, the Army couldn’t have selected a better leader and family to command this Division,” said McFarlane. “Lucky for me, Maj. Gen. Hodne brings a wealth of experience to Fort Carson. Dave and Shelley – Kelly and I wish you the best and are excited to watch you take the Ivy Division to new heights.”

Hodne brings to the division an extensive list of achievements and experience. He received his commission in the infantry from the U.S. Military Academy in 1991 and has served in ranger, stryker, and cavalry, mechanized and light infantry formations with experience in both conventional and special operations. He’s commanded at every echelon from company through brigade, including command of two battalions in combat; 3rd Squadron, 4th U.S Cavalry, in Iraq; and 2nd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, in Afghanistan. He also led the activation of Fort Carson’s first stryker brigade combat team and served as the executive officer to the commanding general of U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM).

Hodne returns to Fort Carson following three years serving as the chief of infantry, commandant of the U.S. Army Infantry School and director of Soldier Lethality Cross-Functional Team. In his previous tours at Fort Carson, he served as the deputy commanding general for maneuver and commanded the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division.

Hodne concluded the ceremony with remarks regarding his appreciation and excitement for his new command.

“The Mountain Post community is comprised of incredible people,” said Hodne. “It is our people that make this division and installation very special. Our people are also our Army’s true decisive advantage. I am incredibly proud to once again be an Ivy Soldier, and am deeply humbled to serve alongside each and every one of you in the Ivy Division.”

-30-

