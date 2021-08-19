Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Now Hiring! Army & Air Force Exchange Service Offers Flexibility to IT Applicants Worldwide

    Exchange IT Recruiting Efforts

    Courtesy Photo | The Exchange’s Information Technology directorate is now recruiting for worldwide IT...... read more read more

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2021

    Story by Conner Hammett 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is offering Veterans, military family members and anyone else with a passion for serving those who serve the opportunity to start a career in Information Technology.

    The Department of Defense’s largest retailer is seeking candidates for IT positions worldwide—including end user computer technician, business continuity specialist, application analyst and application developer—at ApplyMyExchange.com

    Most Exchange IT positions can be worked remotely, meaning candidates from around the world can apply for most IT jobs—no matter where they live.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2021
    Date Posted: 08.19.2021 17:20
    Story ID: 403563
    Location: DALLAS, TX, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Now Hiring! Army & Air Force Exchange Service Offers Flexibility to IT Applicants Worldwide, by Conner Hammett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Exchange IT Recruiting Efforts

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Exchange
    Army & Air Force Exchange Service
    shopmyexchange.com
    applymyexchange.com

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT