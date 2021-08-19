Now Hiring! Army & Air Force Exchange Service Offers Flexibility to IT Applicants Worldwide

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is offering Veterans, military family members and anyone else with a passion for serving those who serve the opportunity to start a career in Information Technology.
The Department of Defense’s largest retailer is seeking candidates for IT positions worldwide—including end user computer technician, business continuity specialist, application analyst and application developer—at ApplyMyExchange.com
Most Exchange IT positions can be worked remotely, meaning candidates from around the world can apply for most IT jobs—no matter where they live.
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2021 17:20
|Story ID:
|403563
|Location:
|DALLAS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
