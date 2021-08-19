Photo Essay: Wisconsin National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk training operations at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter operated by an aircrew with the Wisconsin National Guard...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter operated by an aircrew with the Wisconsin National Guard is shown conducting operations on the cantonment area Aug. 11, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis., as part of training operations at the installation. The UH-60 Black Hawk has been the Army’s front line utility helicopter for the past 40 years, and it shows no signs of letting up, said service officials at Redstone Arsenal, Ala. The helicopter is a regular fixture every year at Fort McCoy, Wis., particularly during major exercises such as the Combat Support Training Exercise. Black Hawk crews with the 1st Battalion, 147th Regiment of the Wisconsin National Guard in Madison, for example, support a wide variety of Guard and Reserve training on the post regularly. Now in its fourth decade of service, the Black Hawk was developed as a result of the Army’s requirement in 1972 for a simple, robust, and reliable utility helicopter system to satisfy projected air-mobile requirements around the globe. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter operated by an aircrew with the Wisconsin National Guard is shown conducting operations on the cantonment area Aug. 11, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis., as part of training operations at the installation.



The UH-60 Black Hawk has been the Army’s front line utility helicopter for the past 40 years, and it shows no signs of letting up, said service officials at Redstone Arsenal, Ala.



The helicopter is a regular fixture every year at Fort McCoy, Wis., particularly during major exercises such as the Combat Support Training Exercise.



Black Hawk crews with the 1st Battalion, 147th Regiment of the Wisconsin National Guard in Madison, for example, support a wide variety of Guard and Reserve training on the post regularly.



Now in its fourth decade of service, the Black Hawk was developed as a result of the Army’s requirement in 1972 for a simple, robust, and reliable utility helicopter system to satisfy projected air-mobile requirements around the globe.



Fort McCoy's motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



