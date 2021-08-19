Speaking a common language of commitment to mission

Naples, Italy – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe Africa Central (NAVFAC EURAFCENT) has public works departments in seven different countries building, maintaining and delivering base services to the installations they support. In a business where it is crucial to communicate technical information in order to succeed - speaking different languages does not slow them down at all.



Capt. Joe Harder, Commanding Officer, NAVFAC EURAFCENT, values the cultural diversity of his command and appreciates the continuity and expertise the international staff members bring to the command. Harder visited the water treatment plant onboard Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples August 18 as part of a site visit to Public Works Department (PWD) Naples. While there, Harder took the opportunity to meet with U.S. and local national staff and show his appreciation of this international collaboration in person. Providing clean drinking water is crucial to the health and welfare of a population of approximately 3,000 people who demand more than 84,000 gallons of water a day.



Matteo Di Gennaro, a native of Naples, who is a water treatment technician and the Assistant Operator Responsible Charge at the water treatment plant, was one of six Italian national employees who met Capt. Harder during his site visit. Di Gennaro has provided valuable continuity at the plant for the past 23 years. During that time, he has worked and socialized with dozens of Seabees assigned to the facility. He is proud to point out photos of many of them hanging on the walls throughout the building.



The language differences do present a challenge sometimes, often due to the multitude of American accents that work at the plant.



“Of course, the language can be a barrier but they work together, they share also some moments outside of work, birthdays, in restaurants. They are working very close and I am very proud of all of them. They can complete the tasks they are assigned in a very short time and very efficient. You can trust in all of them. They are like a family,” said plant supervisor Vincenzo Contreras, Operator in Responsible Charge.



There are three Seabees currently assigned at the plant, the largest water treatment plant any of them have worked in.



Utilitiesman 3rd Class Fubara Gomba-jiji, a native of Baltimore, MD, appreciates the opportunity to learn new skills, practice his Italian language and get a closer look at the culture working so closely with his local national colleagues.



“It is a pleasure and definitely a great learning experience working alongside the local nationals. Most days I challenge myself to learn a few word or a phrase in Italian that I can use in conversations. They ask us Seabees how to pronounce words they are not sure of.



“Working at the treatment plant gives me reassurance that our job doesn’t go unnoticed. I’m able to see satisfied customers. Additionally, on a bigger scale as it pertains to the mission, it’s awesome to know that everything we work on and maintain serves a bigger purpose and, undoubtedly, makes a difference. This is a very special group of people to work with. Even if there may be a small language barrier at times, we all work towards completing the task at hand professionally, efficiently and effectively together,” said Gomba-jiji.



According to Contreras, the local national staff feel the same way. “They like the opportunity to train these Seabees coming through. Seabees, sometimes, are starting their job with water treatment, but just after a few months, they are able to pass the exam. It means that the Seabees learn something here that can be very important for their future.”



The international team at PWD Naples work closely together providing essential base operating services to NSA Naples and take pride in their work. PWD Rota, Spain; PWD Bahrain; PWD Djibouti; PWD Souda Bay, Greece; PWD Deveselu, Romania; PWD Sigonella, Italy and PWD Redzikowo, Poland feel the same way about the installations they support. Viva la difference.



NAVFAC EURAFCENT executes approximately $1 billion per year in construction, professional engineering and facilities services for the U.S. Navy, U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and NATO commands in countries throughout Europe, Africa and Central Command where the Navy is the DoD lead agent for military construction.

