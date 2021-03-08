NMCB-5 Builds Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency Bio-Concrete Pad

Story by Steelworker 2nd Class Luvenia EverettJackson



Santa Rita, Guam – U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5's Detail Guam, NMCB-11, and U.S. Marines from III Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF) engineers completed construction of a 120-by-120 foot expeditionary landing zone, Aug. 3.



The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) developed the biological concrete pad to reduce environmental impacts. The bio-cement used to create the pad is produced from the bacteria, Sporosarcina Pasteuri, and is mixed with soil and feedstock, which bonds the soil together.



NMCB-5 Detail Guam's construction of the landing zone supports the development of environmentally friendly construction materials.



Engineering Aid 2nd Class Hunter Sylvester, assigned to NMCB-5, believes the overall successful field demonstration of this cutting-edge technology was a valuable opportunity to work alongside fellow Seabees. "It was a great experience to work with another battalion to help develop the future of expeditionary units," said Sylvester.



This pad was the fourth field demonstration of a biological concrete landing zone. It was the first and only field demonstration in the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility.



The use of bio-cement instead of portland cement concrete or asphalt will reduce the military's carbon footprint. Concrete is responsible for eight percent of global carbon emissions. Bio-cement production has zero carbon emissions.



"I had a great experience between DARPA and assisting with something bigger than myself," said Equipment Operator 3rd Class Scott Quichocho. "Having the materials needed for the landing zone and being part of the development of emerging technologies to complete the project was rewarding."



Some of the project's crew members took flight in a U.S. Navy MH-60S Seahawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 and landed on the expeditionary landing zone to test its feasibility.



The U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 are forward deployed to support a Free and Open Indo-Pacific by strengthening our network of allies and partners and providing general engineering and civil support to joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, California, NMCB-5 has 10 detail sites deployed throughout the U.S. and Indo-Pacific area of operations.

