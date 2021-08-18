Photo Essay: Fort McCoy hosts historic visit with 40th Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army, Part IV

Photo By Scott Sturkol | The 40th Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army Gen. James McConville (left) and other...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | The 40th Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army Gen. James McConville (left) and other distinguished visitors listen in during a briefing Aug. 11, 2021, about the installation at the Fort McCoy (Wis.) Garrison Headquarters. The briefing was part of an official visit to the post by McConville. During his visit, McConville toured training through an aerial tour of the post, met with Soldiers and Airmen throughout the post, and more. It’s the first visit to the installation by the top Army military leader in recent history. Also participating in the briefing were Gen. Michael Garrett, U.S. Army Forces Command commanding general; and Lt. Gen. Jody Daniels, chief of the Army Reserve and commanding general, Army Reserve Command. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol. Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

The 40th Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army Gen. James McConville (left) and other distinguished visitors listen in during a briefing Aug. 11, 2021, about the installation at the Fort McCoy (Wis.) Garrison Headquarters.



The briefing was part of an official visit to the post by McConville. During his visit, McConville toured training through an aerial tour of the post, met with Soldiers and Airmen throughout the post, and more. It’s the first visit to the installation by the top Army military leader in recent history.



Also participating in the briefing were Gen. Michael Garrett, U.S. Army Forces Command commanding general; and Lt. Gen. Jody Daniels, chief of the Army Reserve and commanding general, Army Reserve Command.



It’s the first visit to the installation by the top Army military leader in recent history.



The post was also recently visited by the Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Grinston in July.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set "Fort McCoy" or another installation as your preferred base.