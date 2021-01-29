EACH pharmacy kiosk expands refill access

Evans Army Community Hospital (EACH) recently installed a ScriptCenter kiosk at the Main Outpatient Pharmacy for beneficiaries to conveniently and securely pick-up refill prescriptions.



The ScriptCenter is open 24/7. Beneficiaries can enter the hospital through the west entrance to access their prescriptions at the kiosk located at the Main Outpatient Pharmacy.



A second ScriptCenter will arrive at a later date and be installed at a different location on Fort Carson.



“Patients can expect to see these ScriptCenter kiosks increase access and convenience for refills, special orders and staff prescriptions,” said Lt. Col. Brandi Schuyler, department of pharmacy chief. “The ScriptCenter is capable of handling prescriptions of varying size, shape and weight, and can store multiple prescriptions per container.”



Much like a vending machine, the ScriptCenter stores and dispenses prescription medication at the beneficiaries’ request. Each ScriptCenter can hold 350 prescriptions on average and beneficiaries can access their medications using several secure options.



Beneficiaries must create an account at the ScriptCenter before they request a refill at the kiosk. A pharmacy tech will be on standby at the ScriptCenter kiosk Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist beneficiaries who wish to enroll.



“During the enrollment process, the user will select a user ID and security personal identification number (PIN). They will always type this information in when picking up at ScriptCenter,” said Schuyler. “Users can also opt in to adding their military ID or fingerprint to log in to their account.”



The ScriptCenter also simplifies picking up prescriptions in one transaction by allowing Family members to be added under one account.



To request the ScriptCenter as the desired pickup location for refill prescriptions, please call the automated prescription refill system at 888-745-6427 or 719-524-4081.

