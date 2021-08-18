Photo Essay: 950th Engineer Company Soldiers work on troop project at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A Soldier with the Wisconsin National Guard’s 950th Engineering Company (Route...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | A Soldier with the Wisconsin National Guard’s 950th Engineering Company (Route Clearance) works on a troop project at a training area July 12, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The work is part of a troop project coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works to repurpose and rebuild a training area. The company, which is based in Superior, Wis., completed the work as part of their annual training. The unit’s Soldiers regularly train at Fort McCoy and support troop projects. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Soldiers with the Wisconsin National Guard’s 950th Engineering Company (Route Clearance) are shown working on a troop project at a training area July 12, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The work is part of a troop project coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works to repurpose and rebuild a training area.



The company, which is based in Superior, Wis., completed the work as part of their annual training.



The unit’s Soldiers regularly train at Fort McCoy and support troop projects.



The project work the platoon completed is located in an area of land near the old Gate 20 and Improved Tactical Training Base Liberty and the cantonment area fence, said Larry Morrow, troops projects coordinator with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works (DPW). The site plan is to make it into a base operations support site for installation service contractors, such as facility maintenance, roads and grounds, solid waste, custodial, pest management, and more.



“DPW is looking to combine all of its service contractors in one location near commercial gate access to keep suppliers from having to drive around post bringing supplies to various locations,” said DPW Operations and Maintenance Division Chief Nate Sobojinski.



While the post is developing this site for base operations support contractors, Sobojinski said a lot of material can be taken from the site in the future for other projects.



“We will have ample material to use the site as a borrow fill site,” Sobojinski said. “This site allows easy access for North Post range work and other project areas.”



Fort McCoy's motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



