SAISD kicks off the school year

SAN ANGELO, Texas --

San Angelo Independent School District kicked off the school year with an Olympics of their own at San Angelo Stadium, Aug. 11. Teachers, staff and students from each school in the district attended the event and celebrated the beginning of a new school year with an Olympiad, performing arts and a keynote speaker.

