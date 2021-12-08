Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAISD kicks off the school year

    SAN ANGELO, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2021

    Story by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    SAN ANGELO, Texas --
    San Angelo Independent School District kicked off the school year with an Olympics of their own at San Angelo Stadium, Aug. 11. Teachers, staff and students from each school in the district attended the event and celebrated the beginning of a new school year with an Olympiad, performing arts and a keynote speaker.

