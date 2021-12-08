SAN ANGELO, Texas --
San Angelo Independent School District kicked off the school year with an Olympics of their own at San Angelo Stadium, Aug. 11. Teachers, staff and students from each school in the district attended the event and celebrated the beginning of a new school year with an Olympiad, performing arts and a keynote speaker.
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2021 14:14
|Story ID:
|403458
|Location:
|SAN ANGELO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SAISD kicks off the school year, by SrA Ashley Thrash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT