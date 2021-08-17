Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific awarded a $36.5 million firm-fixed price task order Aug. 17 to Caddell-Nan a Joint Venture of Montgomery, Ala. for the design and construction of a base warehouse on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz (MCBCB).



“This project provides general support warehouse required for storage and administrative space to support the distribution management office, base supply, food services, and general services administrative daily operations,” said NAVFAC Pacific Design Manager Grant Nakata.



Work will be performed in Finegayan, Guam with an expected completion date of November 2023.



“I would like to thank our team members and partners that helped with this project award,” said Nakata. “It required extensive teamwork and collaboration of professionals that are dedicated to the Defense Policy Review Initiative execution at MCBCB. I am looking forward to the construction process as it will still rely heavily on joint efforts.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2021 Date Posted: 08.18.2021 00:10 Story ID: 403383 Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Awards Contract for New Warehouse at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, by KRISTA CUMMINS, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.