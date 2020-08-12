SRU welcomes new commander

Soldiers and civilians gathered Nov. 18, 2020, at the William “Bill” Reed Special Events Center to bid farewell to Lt. Col. Jeffery Han and welcome Lt. Col. Thomas Garvey during the Soldier Recovery Unit (SRU) change of command ceremony. Because of COVID-19, leadership addressed the limited crowd, and many watched the ceremony virtually.



The SRU, formerly known as the Warrior Transition Battalion (WTB), officially activated during a reflagging ceremony held Sept. 21, 2020.



Col. Kevin Bass, commander, Evans Army Community Hospital (EACH), served as the reviewing officer for the ceremony. Bass highlighted Han’s achievements and welcomed Garvey to the team.



Garvey is a Special Forces officer with 17 years of active duty experience. He previously served as an instructor for the Director of the Defense and Strategic Studies Program at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York.



“The Soldiers who come to the SRU aren’t just struggling with injuries — a lot of them are scared and a lot of them are nervous — so what they really come to the SRU for, in my opinion, is hope,” said Bass. “Over the last 13 years, this SRU has offered hope to over 4,000 Soldiers.”



The SRU’s mission is to promote a timely recovery for their Soldiers through mission command, primary care and case management. The SRU’s Army Recovery Care Program (ARCP) assists Soldiers as they move from the complex care platoon to either the return to duty platoon or the veteran track platoon.



Han was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal for his contributions to the SRU and joined V Corps (5th Corps) at Fort Knox, Kentucky, at the end of November.



“I feel so blessed to have learned that places like this in the Army are dedicated to healing in every sense of the word,” said Han. “I’m especially thankful for all the cadre and staff that were here day in and day out, 24/7, to meet the needs of the Soldiers and Families when they were going through difficult times.”



Garvey, the incoming commander of the SRU, approached the podium to offer his brief remarks to the SRU team.



“This is an honor and a privilege and not one I take lightly,” said Garvey.

Date Taken: 12.08.2020 Date Posted: 08.17.2021 Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US