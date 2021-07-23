TACOM HHC has new commander

DETROIT ARSENAL, Mich. — The Headquarters and Headquarters Company is where the rubber meets the road when it comes to taking care of Soldiers in the Army. They care for the physical and mental needs of the Soldier making sure they are ready for their mission. In short, they are responsible for most of the things that make a Soldier…a Soldier.



Leadership within the HHC is also important in making sure that Soldiers have their needs met and it’s a place where young officers get a chance to strengthen their leadership skills.



On July 23, Col. Steven Carozza, U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command chief of staff, welcomed Capt. Jose Baldwin, to TACOM as the new HHC commander.



“It’s on honor for me to be here to be a part of the TACOM family,” said Baldwin. “I look forward to what we can do together.”



Baldwin comes to TACOM after completing the Adjutant General Captain’s career course at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. Prior to the career course, he was assigned as an AG officer with Space and Missile Defense Command at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama.



“Capt. Baldwin is no stranger to the impact that the TACOM team can have on units and Soldiers in the field,” said Carozza. “He brings experience as prior enlisted Soldier to the team here in Detroit.”



About a month ago, Capt. Jesse Meininger, former HHC commander at the Detroit Arsenal, passed the reigns temporarily to Chief Warrant Officer 4 Matthew Godfrey.



According to Col. Carozza, Godfrey took the opportunity to broaden his skills and learn more about leading the complex nature of the HHC and was able to keep the mission going until a new HHC commander arrived.



“As an interim commander, [Godfrey] embraced the role of leading the HHC, ensuring our Soldiers had the leadership they needed,” Carozza said. “I deeply appreciate the leadership, dedication, hard work and effort in balancing the numerous requirements that came across your desk.”



Godfrey will return to his pre-HHC responsibilities as a Water Tech Advisor at TACOM.



“I had missed the family atmosphere of being in a traditional Soldier unit,” said Godfrey, speaking on his experience of heading up the HHC. “I’m confident and excited to fall in ranks [under the new commander].”

