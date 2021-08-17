Two South Carolina National Guard colonels inducted into Palmetto Military Academy hall of fame

Photo By Sgt. Tim Andrews | The South Carolina National Guard conducts a ceremony for the Palmetto Military...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Tim Andrews | The South Carolina National Guard conducts a ceremony for the Palmetto Military Academy (PMA) hall of fame induction at McCrady Training Center in Eastover, South Carolina, Aug. 14, 2021 to recognize U.S. Army Col. Byron Williams and U.S. Army Col. Timothy Wood. Induction into the PMA hall of fame is an honor for senior commissioned officers who have gone above and beyond in performance of their duties. The criteria for induction into the PMA hall of fame includes being an active, retired, or deceased commissioned officer in the South Carolina National Guard whose achievements, contributions, or sacrifices contributed to the South Carolina National Guard or to the United States of America. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Tim Andrews, South Carolina National Guard) see less | View Image Page

EASTOVER, S.C. – The South Carolina National Guard conducted a Palmetto Military Academy (PMA) hall of fame induction ceremony recognizing U.S. Army Col. Byron Williams, II, and U.S. Army Col. Timothy Wood, Aug. 14, 2021 at McCrady Training Center in Eastover, South Carolina.



Williams most recently held the position of South Carolina National Guard, 218th Regional Training Institute commander at the McCrady Training Center in Eastover, South Carolina. He is currently serving on an active duty assignment at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. He graduated from the Palmetto Military Academy in 1993 and has held numerous positions in the South Carolina National Guard to include 1st Battalion, 118th Infantry Regiment, Company D commander; 218th Regional Training Institute, 2nd Battalion commander; and the 218th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade deputy commander. Williams is a graduate of the Army War College, 2017, and holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of South Carolina, 1995, and a Master of Business Administration from the American Military University, 2014.



Wood most recently held the position of South Carolina National Guard state logistics (G4) officer in Columbia, South Carolina. He is currently serving on a tour with the National Guard Bureau. He graduated from the Palmetto Military Academy in 1989, accepted a warrant officer appointment in 1993, and was later commissioned as a second lieutenant in 1998. He has held numerous positions in the South Carolina National Guard to include 163rd Forward Support Battalion, Company B commander; 751st Combat Sustainment Support Battalion commander, and 59th Troop Command commander. Wood is a graduate of the Army War College, 2018, and holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Limestone College, 1999, and a Master of Arts in Human Resources Management from Webster University, 2014.



The PMA hall of fame is an annual event that honors those commissioned officers who have distinguished themselves in their military careers and recognizes their accomplishments. The hall of fame started in 1984 to acknowledge the PMA graduates who have met at least one of the following criteria: recipient of the Medal of Honor; be federally recognized as a colonel and hold that rank for at least one year; loss of life under hostile conditions while displaying exceptional valor; loss of life while rescuing, or attempting to rescue, another human being; or recipient of the Purple Heart or while displaying exemplary leadership and bravery while under hostile conditions during combat operations while in contact with an enemy force under direct fire.