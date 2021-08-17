Supervisor's devotion to duty earns quarterly award

Courtesy Photo | Charles Solomon, Field Logistics Support Directorate's East Software Support Branch...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Charles Solomon, Field Logistics Support Directorate's East Software Support Branch chief, was named Tobyhanna Army Depot's Supervisor of the Quarter for the first quarter of 2021. see less | View Image Page

Supervisors and coworkers have several opportunities each year to acknowledge the accomplishments of one’s peers via the Tobyhanna Army Depot Incentive Awards Program.

Charles Solomon, Field Logistics Support Directorate’s East Software Support Branch chief, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, was named Supervisor of the Quarter for the first quarter of 2021.

The supervisor of the quarter award identifies and rewards leaders who, in the performance of their assigned duties, have established a pattern of excellence for the period during which the nominations are being solicited

As branch chief, Solomon leads more than 30 field service engineers (FSE) who provide software services to the warfighter on many military systems.

“Charles’ equitable treatment of all employees has led to a cohesive environment, exemplifying esprit de corps,” said Julian Anderson, East Division chief. “His personal conduct both on and off duty has forged camaraderie through the field service representative (FSR) and FSE ranks and leadership.”

Solomon assigns personnel to the Global Support Center (GSC) to support regional missions stateside and overseas. The branch chief is also responsible for accountability and administrative support for travel requests, deployments, passports, and visitor authorization requests.

“It’s rewarding to know the division trusts and believes in my leadership abilities,” Solomon said. “My success is the result of a strong support system consisting of my family, friends and coworkers.”

Solomon is credited with establishing unit camaraderie, cohesion, esprit de corps and accomplishing the division’s goals, according to Anderson. His efforts resulted in an increase in GSC missions performed during the global pandemic, he said.

“Charles masterfully orchestrated the installation of a server knowledge suite to allow real-time training,” Anderson said. “He places the needs of the division above his own and is highly dedicated to the development of future leaders.”

To be a civilian servant is truly rewarding, Solomon remarked, adding the job is sometimes challenging, but always rewarding.

“I have had the opportunity to work with some of the most professional individuals while at the same time supporting the warfighter,” he said. “My experiences have taught me to be a better listener, time manager and leader.”

Winners will receive a special parking space for the quarter, a $500 On-The-Spot Award and a plaque. Winning packages are automatically forwarded to the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command (CECOM) to compete in their respective categories. The C4ISR quarterly award winners receive the Department of the Army (DA) Achievement Medal for Civilian Service and CECOM quarterly award winners receive a DA Certificate of Achievement as well as their name on a Perpetual Plaque.