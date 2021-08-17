Customers can evaluate their benefit through annual Commissary Customer Service Survey starting Aug. 23

By DeCA Corporate Communications





FORT LEE, Va. – Military customers worldwide will have the opportunity to evaluate their stores through the annual Commissary Customer Service Survey (CCSS) starting Aug. 23.



The Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) survey will be available for 10 consecutive shopping days ending on or before Sept. 8, depending on the commissary’s operating schedule. Customers will be able to take the survey at the commissary entrance area before they shop.



“This CCSS allows us to benchmark commissary performance during a fixed period of time,” said James Taylor, chief of DeCA’s store operations division. “We’re committed to delivering a premier customer experience in every store, and this survey platform continues to be a powerful tool to help us do that.”



Customers will be asked at random to participate in the survey which evaluates areas such as customer service, pricing, savings, product availability and selection, cleanliness, store layout, and produce, meat, grocery deli and bakery quality.



After agreeing to participate, customers will be presented with three options:



• Scan a QR code and take the survey on their own mobile device

• Have the store employee ask the questions and enter responses in the store’s iPad

• Or personally complete the survey on the store’s iPad



Commissary associates will use disinfectant wipes to sanitize the iPad between uses, and provide gloves to each customer electing to use the store device. The precautions are part of the safety measures used during the 2020 CCSS cycle to help prevent COVID-19 exposure.



“Care will be given to continuing social distancing measures,” Taylor said. “We are working with our associates at each location to ensure the proper safety protocols are in place.”



Last year, more than 20,000 shoppers rated the commissaries an overall 4.46. The score is based on a 5-point scale, ranging from 1, “Poor,” to 5, “Excellent.” Customers gave commissaries high marks for helpful and courteous employees, store cleanliness and layout, and convenient hours.



In addition to the annual CCSS, DeCA also employs ForeSee, a robust survey platform that gives commissaries a real-time snapshot of patron feedback throughout the year, accessible at the link provided on the bottom of every purchase receipt.



“These surveys give our customers opportunities to determine how effective we are in delivering their commissary benefit,” said Brian Myrick, management and program analyst. “We use the data from their responses to help improve their shopping experience. In effect you can say they’re helping themselves by participating.”

