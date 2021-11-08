AETC commander takes closer look at SERE training

Lt. Gen. Brad Webb, commander of Air Education and Training Command, visited the Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape School here Aug. 11, 2021.



Webb’s visit included immersions at the 336th Training Group’s SERE School, water survival training, 36th Rescue Squadron and recognition of Air Force Special Warfare Airmen of the Year Award winners.



“Being able to meet the Airmen of the 336th and witness their professionalism and innovative spirit, is truly impressive,” Webb said.



The 336th TRG consists of three squadrons with geographically separated detachments in Texas, Alaska, and Washington. All of them are responsible for providing personnel at risk of isolation with the training and skills to ‘Return with Honor.’

“It is great to see the cutting edge work this team is putting in to ensure the readiness of our Airmen,” Webb said. “The fundamentals this team teaches are absolutely essential, especially with the reality of the current strategic competition with our peer adversaries.”



Webb’s visit to the 36th RQS highlighted the team’s 50 years of support to SERE training through hands-on helicopter operations, live rescue hoist training, parachute jumps and combat rescue procedures. It also allowed Webb to revisit his days as a UH-1N Huey helicopter pilot conducting rescue and recovery missions.



“Flying with the RQS was a great experience and took me right back to time at my first assignment,” Webb said. “Being back in the Huey felt great, but getting to know our Airmen on board and seeing firsthand how they support our team in the field made it even better.”



“Our force development mission is to develop the Airmen we need,” Webb said. “When we partner with a different major command unit, like here at Fairchild, we view them as the customer seeking the sharpest and best-prepared warfighters in the Department of Defense, and we make sure to deliver.”

