347th RSG: on the Road to Victory

FORT MCCOY, WI. – Five Humvees scream down a dusty trail through a seemingly abandoned town until they are stopped by a threat on the horizon. Directly ahead of them is a small shiny object in the road, 600 meters down the road two silhouettes approach. A soldier and his squad leader dismount to intercept them. Staff Sgt. Miranda Williams listens as the men deliver their message, “Our leader wants to speak with your leader.” She assembles her security detail and they're followed by the local men. As the Soldiers enter the town they notice more people brandishing weapons emerge from buildings. They're surrounded. Williams takes a seat only a few feet away from the chieftain. With her next words she will decide the fate of a company.



Williams, a human resources specialist with Headquarters and Headquarters Company “Victory”, 347th Regional Support Group, conducted a mounted patrol of an occupied area with her company on Fort McCoy, Wisconsin on Aug. 13, 2021. This scenario is a small part of the larger Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX), whose purpose is to test how U.S. Army Reserve units handle combat environments as well as training them to be better prepared for them.



Their specific scenario saw them absorbing information from host nation civilians, communicating with key leaders in the area, and reacting to ambushes from opposing forces (OPFOR) utilizing insurgent tactics, acted out by 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division.



The training is being overseen by observer coach trainers (OCT) from the 78th Readiness Division and other units from across the army to ensure that the training these soldiers are receiving is as realistic as possible.



During the scenario, a convoy of Humvees moved through a mock town while patrolling their area of operations. Midway through, the lead vehicle was approached by Soldiers who asked for them to meet with their local leader. The convoy leader, Staff Sgt. Miranda Williams, a human resources specialist with HHC, 347th RSG, met with this mock key leader. As she attempted to negotiate with the leader her security detail was being sized-up by the enemy. The situation only became more tense with coaches standing by analyzing her decisions as the convoy leader. Williams shared her thoughts on the scenario.



“I thought this guy was going to kill me,” she said, “In simulation, obviously. We consistently talk about IEDs and fire-fights and stuff like that, so when they said they were using a key leader, I didn't realize they meant like a one on one conversation with a key leader. Now it makes sense. When I was sitting there, I only wanted to give him everything that we could within reason. So that way we could pass by safely and then our convoy would be good to go.”



After negotiations for food transfer to the simulated village were made, the Soldiers were allowed to move through the town, but only for a moment. The opposing soldiers created a barrier between Williams and the rest of her team and opened fire on those remaining in the town. Soldiers attempting to dismount their Humvees and return fire started to be notified by coaches that they were killed or wounded and their teams would have to provide aid or adapt to fight without them. The enemy began to close in down the lane in an intense fire-fight leaving Williams and her unit trying to adapt to the situation.



Training like this is effective for Soldiers and coaches alike. The trainers from the 78th RD can use the results to build more effective strategies for the future. Maj. Chris Carbone, officer in charge of Task Force Lightining, mentioned that training like this is inherent for future deploying units as it helps in creating plans that “move beyond” war on terrorism tactics.



Coaches on the ground observed the unit's reaction and made notes on proficiencies and deficiencies. Staff Sgt. William Carpentini, an observer coach trainer with 78th RD, shared his thoughts on the Minnesota unit.



“In my opinion they've been the best so far,” he said. “Staff Sgt. Williams came out ready to build a rapport with the local chief. Her security detail didn't release any information on their route, what unit they were or any other sensitive information.”



As the conflict came to a close, the soldiers took off their gear and heard their OCTs evaluations. They were reminded that a situation like this could erupt at any moment if they were ever deployed. Williams and her soldiers broke down their reasoning behind their actions and were advised actions they might've taken instead to lead to a more successful outcome.



As the unit departed for the camp that they've been calling home for weeks, their company commander gave them a rousing speech and a reminder of their growth. With training like this under their belt the unit will be more prepared for challenges that lay down the road, in training and abroad.



“I didn't think I was going to do that well, not gonna lie,” she said. “I am kind of a girly girl at home, so this is not necessarily my forte, but we didn't 'die', so I honestly take a lot of pride in where I am right now.”



