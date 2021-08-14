Adjutant general to visit state partner and troops in Europe

Photo By Marcus Tracy | This image was designed in Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop to accompany press releases...... read more read more Photo By Marcus Tracy | This image was designed in Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop to accompany press releases from the Vermont National Guard. (Vermont National Guard photo illustration by Acting Deputy Public Affairs Officer Marcus Tracy)(A banner, text, color overlay, and logo were added to the original photo) see less | View Image Page

Vermont’s adjutant general, Maj. Gen. Gregory Knight, will travel this week to North Macedonia as part of the National Guard’s State Partnership Program.



Knight will meet with North Macedonia Military leadership and the President of North Macedonia, focusing on the continued development of the military relationship.



“These partnerships are of tremendous mutual benefit,” stated Knight, “the opportunities for us to train together and learn from one another are created by growing and sustaining these relationships.”



This visit serves as Knight’s traditional annual visit to Vermont’s almost 30-year partner. The adjutant general previously visited North Macedonia late this spring with Vermont Lt. Gov. Molly Gray and Vermont Secretary of Commerce and Community Development, Lindsay Kurrle, to embark on a new economic partnership initiative with our long-time partner and newest NATO ally.



During the visit, Knight will also visit deployed Vermont National Guard Soldiers in Kosovo.



Vermont has partnered with North Macedonia since 1993 and Senegal since 2008. The State Partnership Program is an innovative, cost-effective, and small footprint security cooperation program that connects the National Guard with the militaries of partner-nations around the world.



Please contact Maj. Scott Detweiler for more information: john.s.detweiler.mil@mail.mil or 802-227-2779.



###