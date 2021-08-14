USAG-KA Personnel Attend Nitijela Opening Day

Continuing in the “people first” tradition of the mutually beneficial partnership between the Republic of the Marshall Islands and the United States, personnel from U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll met with distinguished international guests and leaders from the Republic of the Marshall Islands national government during the opening day of the RMI Nitijela.



For USAG-KA, the Nitijela August session was marked by auspicious firsts and lasts. It was the first occasion in which USAG-KA Commander Col. Thomas Pugsley has attended the session of the Nitijela and met with RMI President David Kabua since assuming command of the garrison June 30. It was also an opportunity for incoming USAG-KA Director of Host Nation Activities Maj. Jay Young, recently out of quarantine, to meet leaders with whom he will coordinate and promote garrison and host nation activities during his tour.



Attending the gathering, outgoing Director of Host Nation Activities Lt. Col Daniel Young gave Nitijela members and government leaders his best wishes. Young will complete his tour on Kwajalein next week and depart USAG-KA with his spouse, Kay Hong.



USAG-KA personnel regularly attend Nitijela meetings. History was made during the spring session when, on April 26, the Nitijela honored former USAG-KA Commander Col. Jeremy Bartel for his work on the atoll with a unanimous verbal vote and full reading of the resolution. The Nitijela, a bicameral legislature of more than 30 members, was established in 1979 by the Constitution of the Marshall Islands. Meetings occur twice per year in January and August.

