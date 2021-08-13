NAVFAC Pacific Awards Contract for First Combat Training Facility on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific awarded today an $8 million firm-fixed price contract to Chugach Consolidated Solutions LLC of Anchorage, Alaska for the construction of a new combat training facility on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz.



“This project will construct five critical individual combat training facilities, which includes a covered training area, a field training area, a rappelling training area, a hand-to-hand combat pit, and an obstacle course, along with a covered bleacher and comfort station area,” said NAVFAC Pacific Design and Construction Design Manager Brandt Takeuchi.



Work will be performed in Finegayan, Guam with an expected completion date of September 2022.



“This was another team effort project that will provide the Marines a much needed combat skills training facility on Guam as there are no similar facilities on Guam or the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands,” said Takeuchi.

