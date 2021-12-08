Lead Library Tech earns Employee of the Quarter

Photo By Laurie Pearson | Vanessa Tzorin-Stacy, lead Library Technician earns Employee of the Quarter for her...... read more read more Photo By Laurie Pearson | Vanessa Tzorin-Stacy, lead Library Technician earns Employee of the Quarter for her hard work and selfless performance at the Library, McTureous Hall, aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, July 29. Tzorin-Stacy is widely known for going above and beyond the call of duty for the military personnel, their families, and the civilians on base. (Photo courtesy of Robert Harris, Marine and Family Programs manager) see less | View Image Page

Lead Library Technician earned Employee of the Quarter for her efforts to educate, entertain and inspire military personnel, their families and civilians aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, July 29.

Vanessa Tzorin-Stacy (formerly Garcia), an employee of MCLB Barstow for 15 years, was recognized during a ceremony held by the Personal and Professional Development Branch at the Library, located in McTureous Hall.

“Vanessa is the heart and soul of the MCLB Barstow Library, from planning and executing events, to being in touch with members of our small community,” said Robert Harris, Marine and Family Programs manager. “She is widely known for being personable and willing to help. Her impact on those we serve is evident in the friendships she has cultivated with patrons over the years.”

Harris pointed out that, during the month of June, Tzorin-Stacy provided valuable and much needed assistance when a co-chair for the week long Summer Camp Program was unable to be present. She stepped in to fill that role without hesitation.

“With extremely short notice Vanessa was able to formulate substitution workshops where needed,” he said. “Additionally, two of three co-chairs were not able to be present on 15 June, as a result Vanessa facilitated multiple projects at once while coordinating food pick up and distribution to Summer Camp participants.”

At the conclusion of the Summer Camp Program many parents and participants recognized Tzorin-Stacy for her hard work.

“Vanessa's willingness to step into an unfamiliar role and execute the duties therein, along with her ability to adjust under pressure in this situation, is commendable,” Harris said. “Without her assistance the Summer Camp Program would not have been nearly as successful. Her actions went above and beyond what was asked of her and reflected well on the Library Program as well as the Personal and Professional Development Branch.”

Having worked with the Library for eight years, Garcia has worked with Marine Corps Community Services on base for 15 years. Before the Library, she worked in the Youth Activities Center, School Age Care Program and the Child Development Center, all of which helped to hone her skills with children and families.

One of the things she enjoys doing is finding new ways to engage with visitors and get them to participate in library activities. Whether it’s a reading program or a craft project, she patiently works alongside Library patrons, to help or to teach them a new skill. Some of the Library’s unique offerings include a 3D printer, which patrons can use to print all sorts of things from action figures, to vehicles, or logos. They even have a Cricut and can help design and decorate T-shirts and a myriad other things, such as mugs, tumblers and notebooks.

“Vanessa is a very dutiful employee and is always willing to go the extra mile to ensure the success of the Library Program,” Harris said. “She frequently goes above and beyond in tasks assigned to her and is willing to provide assistance to other Personal and Professional Development Programs, as well as regularly works across different Branches to support the Marine and Family Programs mission.”

“Vanessa is the ultimate team player,” said Kelley Woolley, Library Program manager, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, which oversees the MCLB Barstow Library, as well. “She takes on extra responsibility without hesitation and always ensures that the Library’s mission of serving (military personnel) and their dependents is her top priority. Vanessa is passionate about her job and is always advocating for her patrons at the Barstow library, ensuring that they have the resources and supplies needed to provide the best services and programing opportunities at MCLB Barstow. I rely on her knowledge of the Barstow community to ensure that our Library is providing the best possible services.”

It is those services and the local community here on base that fuel her passion to serve.

“My favorite part about my job is planning events for the families on base and giving them a party of their lifetime and something to remember us by!” Tzorin-Stacy said. “I love the Summer Reading Program and our Puppet Shows. I also love to collaborate with other programs to make it all happen!”

One thing she makes very clear, though, is that she could not do any of this alone.

“Reece (Dillingham) is the best!” she said. “He makes the Library fun! Without him, it wouldn’t be fun or exciting. I love coming to work and telling each other jokes. We never have a dull moment. He’s my brother at work and I know I can count on him. He is not just my coworker. He became my family, as well.”

If you have questions about events, programs, or DIY and crafts available at the Library, feel free to call 760-577-6838 or 760-577-6395.

