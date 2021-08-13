Photo Essay: Airmen conduct operations for exercise Patriot Warrior 2021 at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | An Airman moves cargo Aug. 5, 2021, at the Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport at Fort McCoy,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | An Airman moves cargo Aug. 5, 2021, at the Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport at Fort McCoy, Wis., in preparation for the exercise Patriot Warrior 2021. Patriot Warrior is Air Force Reserve Command's premier exercise, providing an opportunity for Reserve Citizen Airmen to train with joint and international partners in airlift, aeromedical evacuation, and mobility support. (Photo by Scott Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Airmen move cargo Aug. 5, 2021, at the Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport at Fort McCoy, Wis., in preparation for the exercise Patriot Warrior 2021.



Patriot Warrior is Air Force Reserve Command's premier exercise, providing an opportunity for Reserve Citizen Airmen to train with joint and international partners in airlift, aeromedical evacuation, and mobility support.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



