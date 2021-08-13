Pax housing recognized with customer service excellence awards

NAS Patuxent River’s new barracks and four military housing communities recently received awards for excellence in management performance and commitment to the highest level and quality of service. The awards were presented by CEL & Associates Inc., the nation’s largest surveyor of resident satisfaction within the multifamily industry.



Unaccompanied Housing (UH) earned the 2021 CEL Crystal Award for Excellence in Customer Service after receiving scores from residents of 85 or better, with at least a 20% survey return.



“Only 13 commands/installations received this award,” said Ross Keene, Pax River housing director. “It’s our first in 10 years and it’s the first for the new Unaccompanied Housing Building. I’m happy the staff earned this award and, hopefully, the trend is every year now and not every decade.”





Family Housing also received the CEL Crystal Award for Customer Service Excellence, as well as four A-List Awards for the Carpenter Park, Challenger Estates, Columbia Colony and Gold Coast housing areas, an achievement that requires multiple neighborhoods with a consolidated score of at least 85 and a survey response rate of at least 20%.



“Only 11 installations Navywide were awarded the Crystal Award for Family Housing,” Keene explained. “Lincoln Military Housing and the Housing Service Center staffs work side by side with one common goal – to ensure the Pax River housing residents are happy with their homes. I commend the housing teams for the role they played in earning these awards, and they should take pride and ownership for this accomplishment.”



In a letter to Keene congratulating him on UH’s award, Christopher E. Lee, president and CEO of CEL & Associates, wrote: “This is indeed an honor you and your entire team has earned through hard work and a dedication to service excellence. Your award is an achievement that is hard earned and well deserved. Your entire team is to be commended.”





CEL compiles customer satisfaction survey data from thousands of properties nationwide. Each year, they work with Commander, Naval Installations Command and each Public Private Venture (PPV) Partner to set up the survey process and obtain information on each neighborhood within each installation for the purpose of assessing resident opinions.



The awards have become the national standard for service excellence.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2021 Date Posted: 08.13.2021 13:31 Location: PATUXENT RIVER, MD, US