15 hours, 51 miles, 51st birthday in the desert of Qatar

It’s hot. I mean, really hot. And I’m out running in it.



It’s July in the desert, and there is no comfortable time to run outside. Even though its 10:15 p.m., the heat of the day is still radiating up from the pavement at over 100 degrees. I can feel it on my face, and my arms. But here I am, on mile two with at least 45 minutes to go.



On a normal night I would re-think my plan right about now – maybe I should walk tonight instead, or perhaps a treadmill in a cool air conditioned gym would be a better idea? But tonight is different. I have a purpose. Tonight, my job is to be one of 13 runners who will serve one hour each as pacers and running buddies to our slightly crazy friend, Patrick Buzzard, running beside me. He’s currently on mile 18 and has been running since the sun went down. He’ll continue running until 9 a.m. You see, Patrick turned 51 today, and this is his way of celebrating in the Qatari desert.



To understand how Buzzard arrived here, you need to understand his journey as a runner.



After high school, Buzzard enlisted in the U.S. Military.



"I decided I wanted to become a Marine and follow in my Grandfather's footsteps," said Buzzard, AFCENT Information Protection director. "I learned that I was a decent runner and could break 16 minutes for my 3-mile physical fitness test."



While in the Marine Corps, he started to enjoy running more often and for longer distances



"I ended up trying marathons in Houston and Hawaii," he continued. "With almost no knowledge or any training plan, I ran a 3 hour 30-minute marathon. I also crashed hard and had to walk to complete a 5-hour marathon."



The running interest stopped quickly after his four-year enlistment ended, according to Buzzard. He left the Marine Corps to attend Texas A&M to receive an MBA in International Management and Relations.



According to Buzzard, he took part in a couple of 5k runs with college friends during his college years. However, it didn't pique his interest in running again on a regular basis.



Upon earning his MBA, he set off overseas for work.



"I started working overseas in Russia and ended up living there as a NASA diplomat for almost ten years," he added. "But I still did not have the interest or motivation to run again."



That would change after meeting a young woman, getting married, and moving back to Russia.



"My grandfather always said getting older is not for wimps. Ever since I turned 40, I have tried to do something memorable on my birthday by traveling to an interesting country, participating in a challenging race, or sometimes both," he said.



He started with attempting the Moscow Marathon.



"It was cool and amazing to be running around the Kremlin and Saint Basils," he said. "It was hard, but I did it, and it was a great experience."



After moving back to the U.S. and switching jobs from NASA to a civilian security position in the U.S. Air Force, Buzzard came across a book called “Born to Run” that changed his view on the activity. "Be careful; it could profoundly change your life," he said. "You somehow decide that trying to run 100 miles in the mountains sounds like a great idea."



In 2019, Buzzard qualified for and competed in the Leadville Trail 100 Run. Although he didn't complete it in his first attempt, Buzzard plans on trying again in 2022.



Last year, the Leadville run was cancelled due to COVID-19. So, with the help of friends, he completed a 100-mile trail run at Peterson Air Force Base for his 50th birthday.



Now he works at the AFCENT forward headquarters in Qatar. Being no stranger to long-distance trail runs, he wanted to complete 51 miles on his 51st birthday during the hottest time of the year.



"I knew this desert and the nearly unbearable heat and humidity were going to be bad," he said. "Even when you know it, you still do not understand it until you have experienced it."



Buzzard didn't attempt this feat alone. His team of 13 pacers, myself included, were carefully chosen.



"They kept me motivated, accountable, and kept me safe," he added.



His team split the 15 hours up and took an hour or two to pace, motivate and keep a watchful eye on Buzzard during the 51 miles across Al Udeid Air Base, July 30-31, 2021.



"It was amazing to see Mr. Buzzard’s determination and be a part of the team pushing him through and giving him support on his 51-mile run," said Maj. Bradley Poronsky, AFCENT’s Deputy Staff Judge Advocate. "It’s an honor to be a small part of his success and this celebration that is so meaningful for him.”



Fifty-one miles and 15 hours later, I stood there with other Air Forces Central forward staff members, cheering on Buzzard as he stepped across the threshold of the finish line.



"This was hard—probably the hardest one that I have done," he added. "Even though I respected the distance and the risk and planned accordingly, it still nearly broke me."



One might think accomplishing such difficult feats of endurance would slow down an individual from trying more distant runs. But not for Buzzard. Fifty one miles and 15 hours later, Buzzard proved anything is possible with the right mindset, the right preparation, and a supportive team.



"Will I do another birthday run on a military base and in a foreign land? Most definitely, but not in this heat and humidity," he said. "As John Wayne said, ’A man's gotta know his limitations,’ but I also say set big crazy goals and blast through those limitations in your mind and body."

