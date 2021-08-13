District breaks ground for new lodge at Camp Walker

Courtesy Photo | Col. Christopher Crary, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Far East District commander, and...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Col. Christopher Crary, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Far East District commander, and the entire construction team pose for a picture after the groundbreaking ceremony for the Camp Walker Lodge, Aug. 11. (U.S. Army photo) see less | View Image Page

CAMP WALKER, Daegu, Republic of Korea – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Far East District (FED), along with U.S. Army Garrison Daegu, broke ground on a new lodge at Camp Walker, Aug. 11.



“Today, as we commemorate the groundbreaking for this critically new building, we are celebrating among friends, friends who share our vision and aspiration to provide our Soldiers and their Families with the very best we can provide,” said Col. Christopher Crary, FED commander, during the groundbreaking ceremony.



“This is a very historic occasion, especially for the many of us, here, who have been personally involved in the conceptualizing and shaping of the project.”



The current lodge was built in 2003 and consists of only 59 rooms, which is unable to meet the demand of guests.



The new lodge will be a seven-story facility consisting of 47 family suites and 32 extended-stay guest rooms.



Family suites will include a separate bedroom, sitting/living/sleeping area, kitchenette, a private bathroom, and storage. Extended-stay rooms are designed as a small studio-like room with a kitchenette, a private bathroom, and a storage.



A portion of the ground floor is comprised of a publicly accessible area including a lobby, breakfast area and an Army Recreation Machine Program room. The remaining portion of the ground floor is comprised of restricted access back-of-house functions such as office space, laundry, locker rooms and a receiving room.



The new lodge is designed to meet 40-year life in accordance with Department of Defense Unified Facilities Criteria and DoD Minimum Antiterrorism standards. It is also designed to be Leadership in Energy and Environment Design (LEED) Silver Certifiable. The LEED certification is an official recognition that a project complies with the requirements prescribed within the LEED rating systems as created and maintained by the U.S. Green Building Council.



To earn the LEED Silver rating, the building features: energy-efficient lighting and equipment with motion and occupancy sensors; natural light, rainwater harvesting, recycled and local materials; green roofs, photovoltaic roof panels, maximized solar orientation and increased levels of insulation.



SeongBo Construction Company is to perform the work under contract with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Far East District. Construction is expected to be complete, Oct. 4, 2023.



When completed, the new facility will provide state-of-the-art lodging for Soldiers, civilians and their families serving on the Korean peninsula.