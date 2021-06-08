688th Operation Support Squadron hosts Olympic-themed event to commemorate personnel and boost team morale

SAN ANTONIO – The 688th Operation Support Squadron hosted their “First Friday” event on Aug. 6, 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio – Lackland, Texas.



First Fridays are meetings that Squadron Commander Lt. Col. Nick Brownheim and other U.S. Air Force leadership hold on the first Friday of every month to highlight, commemorate, and award personnel and members of the squadron for their dedicated hard work to the mission.



“The mission of the 688th Operation Support Squadron is to provide select tactical units with five core competencies. These include wing exercises, ranges, weapons and tactics, trainings, and intel,” said Maj. Tanda Holden, director of operations for the Squadron.



Holden also emphasized that the importance of these events are to connect them as a team.



“These events have been growing over the past few years,” said Squadron Superintendent, Senior Master Sgt. Robert McCoy. “It used to be just a bunch of trivia questions, but over time it has expanded to make it more active and get more participants. Folks seem to enjoy [events in person] a lot more.”



In this month’s event, the 688th Operation Support Squadron hosted a set of Olympic challenges.



Some of these events included ping pong ball tosses, an egg balancing obstacle course, root beer float chugs, a water balloon toss and a Nerf gun accuracy contest to encourage connectivity and boost morale.



“I think today we were able to bring everyone together,” said Airman 1st Class Joel Willis. “We were able to boost morale, release some tension and just enjoy a bit of friendly competition.”

