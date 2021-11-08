Camp Lejeune receives its 9th Commander in Chief's installation excellence award

Photo By Sanders Hall | Senior leaders, staff and representatives from tenant commands of Marine Corps Base...... read more read more Photo By Sanders Hall | Senior leaders, staff and representatives from tenant commands of Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune listen to remarks during the virtual 2021 Commander in Chief’s Installation Excellence award ceremony at MCB Camp Lejeune, N.C., Aug. 11. The competitive presidential award recognizes exceptional performance by installations across the services for efforts to support mission accomplishment and improve work and life for service members, civilian employees and their families. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Mr. Sanders Hall) see less | View Image Page

Since 1985, the Department of Defense (DoD) has honored exceptional performance by installations across the services for efforts to support mission accomplishment and improve work and life for service members, civilian employees and their families.



Leaders from Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune accepted the 2021 Commander in Chief’s Annual Award for Installation Excellence during a virtual ceremony on Aug. 11.



This year marks MCB Camp Lejeune’s ninth time receiving the competitive presidential award. MCB Camp Lejeune's award recognizes its mission readiness, as well as its focus on enhancing the quality of life for Marines and their families, both on and off base.



“Our priorities during 2020, with the backdrop of the pandemic, [were] keeping units deploying,” said Brig. Gen. Andrew M. Niebel, commanding general, Marine Corps Installations East-MCB Camp Lejeune. “We take pride in calling ourselves the fifth element of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MAGTF). That mindset and buy-in from II Marine Expeditionary Force really enables us to operate as an integrated, seamless team.”



In the summary of accomplishments achieved by MCB Camp Lejeune over the past year, the DoD noted that “Camp Lejeune provided realistic, effective, and practical combat training support for over 1,260,000 warfighters while serving as the Marine Corps' premier power projection platform.”



Additionally, the DoD highlighted the installation’s efforts to rapidly recover and rebuild its infrastructure following the devastating effects of Hurricane Florence by contracting renovations and repairs for approximately 200 facilities worth $2.5 billion in Fiscal Year 2020. These future projects will build on MCB Camp Lejeune’s continued commitment to environmental stewardship highlighted by a 46% reduction in energy use over the previous year, and further reinforce the installation’s support to maintaining combat-ready units for expeditionary deployment.



The Installation’s Fiscal Year 2020 achievements also included receiving the Marine Corps Fire and Emergency Services Fire Prevention Program of the Year Award, the Headquarters Marine Corps Food and Hospitality Excellence Award and Lodge of the Year for Inns of the Corps-Lejeune.



To commemorate the award, the installation received a trophy, an Installation Excellence flag and a letter from the Commander in Chief complimenting the installation team on outstanding achievements.



"The recognition is well deserved," said Paul D. Cramer, the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Installations. "It takes a team of professionals working together and their commitment to excellence to win this award."



MCB Camp Lejeune’s sustained excellence across a wide range of base support functions and in community relations exemplifies the commitment shared by all Marines, Sailors and civilians to the base’s mission.



“It’s been a partnership all along, and one I am proud to be a part of,” said Niebel.



For more information about the Commander in Chief’s Annual Award for Installation Excellence and MCB Camp Lejeune’s accomplishments, visit https://www.acq.osd.mil/EIE/.