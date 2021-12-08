Photo Essay: Fort McCoy hosts historic visit with 40th Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army

Photo By Scott Sturkol | (From left, first row) Brig. Gen. Maria Juarez, deputy commanding general-support with...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | (From left, first row) Brig. Gen. Maria Juarez, deputy commanding general-support with the 88th Readiness Division; retired Maj. Gen. Marcia Anderson, Army Reserve ambassador; the 40th Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army Gen. James McConville; Gen. Michael Garrett, U.S. Army Forces Command commanding general; Lt. Gen. Jody Daniels, chief of the Army Reserve and commanding general, Army Reserve Command; (second row, from left) Deputy to the Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Brad Stewart; Brig. Gen. Edward Merrigan, 84th Training Division deputy commanding general; Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Michael Poss; Fort McCoy Garrison Deputy Commander Lt. Col. Chad Maynard; and Maj. Gen Mark Landes, First Army Division East commanding general, stop for a photo Aug. 11, 2021, in front of Fort McCoy Garrison Headquarters as part of an official visit to Fort McCoy by McConville. During his visit, McConville toured training through an aerial tour of the post, met with Soldiers and Airmen throughout the post, and more. It’s the first visit to the installation by the top Army military leader in recent history. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol. Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Brig. Gen. Maria Juarez, deputy commanding general-support with the 88th Readiness Division; retired Maj. Gen. Marcia Anderson, Army Reserve ambassador; the 40th Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army Gen. James McConville; Gen. Michael Garrett, U.S. Army Forces Command commanding general; Lt. Gen. Jody Daniels, chief of the Army Reserve and commanding general, Army Reserve Command; Deputy to the Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Brad Stewart; Brig. Gen. Edward Merrigan, 84th Training Division deputy commanding general; Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Michael Poss; Fort McCoy Garrison Deputy Commander Lt. Col. Chad Maynard; and Maj. Gen Mark Landes, First Army Division East commanding general, are all shown in a photo Aug. 11, 2021, in front of Fort McCoy Garrison Headquarters as part of an official visit to Fort McCoy by McConville.



During his visit, McConville toured training through an aerial tour of the post, met with Soldiers and Airmen throughout the post, and more.



It’s the first visit to the installation by the top Army military leader in recent history.



The post was also recently visited by the Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Grinston in July.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



