Passion powers success: Airman 1st Class Micco Moore

LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, Ark. -- The 913th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron recently gained an Airman who is firing on all cylinders through basic military and technical training and hasn’t slowed down since joining the unit.



Air Force Reserve Airman 1st Class Micco Moore, a 913th AMXS crew chief, used his passion and determination to fuel himself through training and stand out amongst his fellow Airmen along the way.



Before joining the unit, Moore had already developed a strong interest in how things are built along with the lifestyle brought on by the military.



“I’ve always really been interested in the military and finding out how things work,” Moore said. “In high school, I started working on old cars and when I graduated high school I started working in construction. So I’ve always really liked working with my hands. I like the military structure and the security that it offers, so it just kind of felt right.”



During his time at Basic Military Training, Moore kept a clear head, overcoming all obstacles in order to receive both the Marksman and Thunderbolt awards. Airmen are qualified as “expert” in small-arms marksmanship by hitting the target at least 35 times in a variety of positions and distances.



The Thunderbolt is awarded to trainees who scored between a 90 and a 99 on their final Physical Fitness test.



“It’s definitely mindset,” said Moore. “Pretty much anything challenging in life is more of a mental game than physical. Especially BMT. Once you just realize that it’s all supposed to break you down and build you up, once you realize the purpose behind it, then you can use that knowledge to solidify your resolve and keep on going.”



Moore continued to stand out from the crowd around him once he got to Technical Training, acquiring the role of Class Leader, whose job is to help fellow classmates stay on track academically and facilitate any problems to the instructors that the class may be facing. Top Graduate, which is awarded to the Airman with the highest overall grade average at the end of Tech School, was also achieved by Moore.



“I just stayed focused,” said Moore. “And because of this COVID thing going on, that hit right when I got to tech school, there was nothing really else to do except study, work out and hang out with your friends. As for being a class leader, it was really just my test scores, I had the highest average and then I kind of just fell into the role of trying to help everybody.”



Moore’s distinct passion and willingness to go above and beyond to help his fellow Airmen throughout Tech School didn’t stop with Class Leader and Top Graduate recognition. In fact, one of his instructors awarded this drive by presenting Moore the Knuckle Buster award, something that isn’t given out very often.



“Our instructor explained it as basically having the subject knowledge, the mechanical skills and the drive and determination to do the job,” said Moore. “He saw that I really liked every part of the class and that I really tried to help other people whenever they struggled with something and that’s why I got that award.”



Moore mentioned how he continues to focus on improving his skills and creating a better version of himself every day to avoid becoming complacent. The drive to self-improve keeps him moving forward in his military career.



“It’s important to just keep your final goal in mind; why you’re doing this. For me, it’s that I want to be a pilot. So any time I get discouraged or feel tired, I just think about what I want to do, what I’m going to do in the future and how I’m going to get there.”

