NEX District Vice President Visits NEX Guam, Meets Military Leaders

SANTA RITA, Guam (Aug. 12, 2021) – The Navy Exchange (NEX) Western Pacific District vice president was on Guam recently and met with NEX Guam and military leaders to discuss updates and future planning.

Matthew Barnwell was on island Aug. 3-7 and visited all NEX retail locations, distribution center, Freedom Banner Exercise, Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES), and conducted numerous office calls.



During the visit, Barnwell met and briefed the following individuals on the Western Pacific District, overall Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) updates, and future planning: Joint Region Marianas Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson; U.S. Naval Base Guam (NBG) Capt. Michael Luckett; George McNamara, AAFES Guam/Saipan Exchange General Manager; U.S. Naval Hospital Commanding Officer Capt. Thecly Scott; and Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz Col. Christopher Bopp, among others.



“NEX Guam is truly a hub in the Pacific as they not only support our service members, veterans, retirees, and families, but provide a lifeline for the fleet and our allies who stop on Guam for port visits and replenishment,” Luckett said. “Mr. Barnwell's visit and meeting were productive as we discussed future plans to improve quality of life for those who work and live here, and acknowledged the incredible work of the NEX Guam Team over the past year.”



The purpose of the visit was to get reacquainted with the NEX operations on Guam and continue to look for opportunities to support the team on island and “the customers we so proudly serve,” said Lisa Ballejo, NEX Guam general manager.



“There is no bigger advocate for the customers and our Navy Exchange associates here on the island of Guam than our current District Vice President,” Ballejo said. “Mr. Barnwell spent over nine months here in Guam from 2018 to 2019 as the District Vice President of Guam prior to the consolidation of Guam, Japan and Singapore into a single district that we know today as the Western Pacific District for NEXCOM. He has a true affinity to the people of this island and continues to ensure that the light of NEXCOM is being shown brightly on this very important strategic island and that investment in our stores, inventory, equipment and staff continues and continues to grow well into the future.”



More corporate investment in the facilities for NEX Guam and partnerships with Marine Corps Exchange and the leadership at Camp Blaz, were among the recommendations NEX Guam voiced during the meeting with the district vice president, Ballejo said.



Ballejo also briefed Barnwell on understanding the short and long-term growth expected for NEX Guam. He was also given a future planning brief by NBG leadership, she said.



“Short term, NEX customers will soon see an immediate improvement via a wall-to-wall renovation of the food court and new food offerings such as Panda Express and Raising Cane's,” Ballejo said. “Long term, we are looking at a full store renovation to be put back in play and possibly renovations and work at NCTS (Naval Computer and Telecommunications Station) in both the exchange and mini-mart/gas station.”



In addition to the meetings, Barnwell attended a celebration for 21 NEX Guam associates retiring this year, including Lourdes Dimapiles who is retiring after 46 years of service. NEXCOM also awarded two selectees from Guam for the Enterprise Management Award - Camilia Cedeno and Marla Reyes.



“It was truly wonderful to come back to Guam after being away for the past 20 months due to COVID DoD (Department of Defense) travel restrictions,” Barnwell said. “I thank everyone that took the time to meet with me over the past week and especially both Rear Adm. Nicholson and Capt. Luckett and their teams. Great things are in store for Guam, and the Navy Exchange has a great team, from top to throughout the organization, to ensure that we continue to offer premier customer service to each and every guest that comes through our doors.”

