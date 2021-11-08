New Southwest Kentucky Market strengthens DoD’s medical readiness while supporting high quality healthcare

Fort Campbell, Kentucky – The Defense Health Agency (DHA) formally established the Southwest Kentucky Market, a critical milestone in once-in-a-generation Military Health System reform efforts to improve the readiness of the force and the health care service provided to warfighters, retirees and military families, on July 26, 2021. Southwest Kentucky Market will enable greater collaboration across military hospitals and clinics in the Southwest Fort Campbell, Kentucky region to strengthen the medical readiness of service members and enable these facilities to deliver better care and a better patient experience.



“I’m excited for the opportunity to serve as the Southwest Kentucky Market’s director,” said Col. Vincent Myers, director of the Southwest Kentucky Market. “The establishment of the Southwest Kentucky Market benefits our Soldiers, their families, and all of our beneficiaries. The market enables us to support readiness and deliver high quality healthcare simultaneously across the entire health system.



The Southwest Kentucky market serves more than 72,000 beneficiaries, and includes: Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, Screaming Eagle Medical Home, Byrd Soldier and Family Medical Home, LaPointe Soldier Centered Medical Home, Campbell Army Airfield Medical Home, Fort Campbell Dental Activity, and Fort Campbell Veterinarian Services. Unlike other markets, the Southwest Kentucky Market encompasses the same facilities under the span of control of Blanchfield without adding any additional locations.”



The Military Health System is transitioning administration and management of all military hospitals and clinics from the military departments to the DHA. To do so effectively, the DHA chose a “market approach,” based on the six enhanced Multi-Service Markets already in place. Markets are groups of hospitals and clinics in one geographic area working together with their TRICARE partners, Veterans Affairs hospitals, other federal health care organizations, private sector teaching hospitals and medical universities, and other health care partners. They operate as a system, sharing patients, staff, budget, and other functions to improve readiness and the delivery and coordination of health services.



These changes are designed to increase overall access to care for beneficiaries; improve coordination, standardization, and best practices across the Military Health System; and provide more opportunities for military medical providers to get the training they need to meet readiness goals. “This is why we standardize and integrate our health services – to improve the care we provide, and to be prepared to provide it in combat,” said Lt. Gen. Ronald Place, DHA director. “As our beneficiaries seek care throughout this community, they’ll see more and more common processes, a common health record, and a simplified means to access care; whether that’s in a military or civilian setting.”

