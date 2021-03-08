Civilian professionals meet for the first time during orientation

Civilian professionals of the resident Class of 2022 met for the first time as a group during orientation, August 3-4, when they received an overview of what their Army War College experience will entail. When the academic year starts next week, there will be civilian representative in every seminar.





Organized by Julie Manta, Civilian Advisor, the orientation included introductions to academic leadership, military services overviews, briefs from department chairs, and a discussion with an AY21 civilian graduate.





Ty Marr, the USAWC graduate, gave students insider pointers for navigating the war college experience: tips for managing the reading, recommendationsthe best places to eat, and suggestions about making the most of one’s time at the War College.





“I challenge each one of you to be as involved as you can,” said Marr, who suggested that the Carlisle experience included academics and more.





He encouraged students to build relationships with their seminar mates. He noted how he is already exercising the relationships he built with his cohort in his new professional role.





Students heard from chairs of the teaching departments: Col. Michael Hosie directs Command, Leadership and Management curriculum; Dr. Carrie Lee guides the National Security and Strategy courses; and Col. Douglas Winton leads Military Strategy, Planning and Operations. Each provided an overview of faculty expertise, core courses, electives, and specialty programs within their respective departments.





Each spoke of the value derived from the civilian students’ diverse experiences and responsibilities.





“Thank you so much for being here,” said Winton. “The education that we deliver would be so much less if you were not a part of it.





“The perspective that you bring in our seminars to our students is pure gold,” said Winton.







This year’s civilian students represent the following federal agencies—

•U.S. Army

•U.S. Air Force

•U.S. Navy

•Department of State

•U.S. Agency for Intelligence Development (USAID)

•Defense Intelligence Agency

•Department of Homeland Security

•National Security Agency

•Defense Contract Audit Agency

•Defense Civilian Personnel Advisory Center

•National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency

