VTANG Fire Department assists in local fire response

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. – Members of the Vermont Air National Guard fire department assisted local firefighters during a structure fire in the city of Winooski, early Aug. 8.



Just after 2 a.m. the blaze was under control and no injuries were reported.



“This is another example of our exceptional partnership with the surrounding community,” said Master Sgt. Christopher Brown, 158th Civil Engineer Squadron assistant chief of operations for the VTANG fire department. “By combining resources with local fire departments, we’re able to preserve life and property more effectively, which we accomplished in this instance.”



