Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFCLC Releases New Iraq Course

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2021

    Story by AFCLC Maxwell 

    Air Force Culture and Language Center

    The Air Force Culture and Language Center recently updated its Iraq course to feature richer content, more user interactions, and optional course material.

    “Whether you’re deploying to Iraq for the first time or have served there many times before, this updated course is essential for understanding the operational environment in Iraq, working with Iraqis from diverse backgrounds, and carrying out your mission successfully. We’ve worked hard to ensure the course is informative and interactive. Amidst all the pre-deployment training you’ll be required to do, I strongly believe this course is worth your while,” said Dr. Kristin Bashir, AFCLC’s Associate Professor of Regional and Cultural Studies (Middle East North Africa).

    Course Description: Iraq is home to Arabs, Kurds, Turkomen, Assyrians and other ethnic groups, who practice Sunni or Shia Islam, among other religions. These identities and the interests of these groups guide and motivate the behavior of many Iraqis. This course will help you understand what motivates different Iraqis and how you can interact with them most effectively.

    AFCLC’s new Iraq course is now live and accessible on the myLearning site through the Air Force Portal.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2021
    Date Posted: 08.09.2021 17:03
    Story ID: 402685
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFCLC Releases New Iraq Course, by AFCLC Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCENTCOM
    Iraq
    Air Force Culture and Language Center
    AFCLC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT