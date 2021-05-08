Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific awarded today a $33.5 million firm-fixed price contract to Core Tech-HDCC-Kajima, LLC, of Tamuning, Guam for the construction of a fire station at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz (MCBCB) on Guam.



"This contract award is another step as we continue building MCBCB,” said MCBCB Commanding Officer Col. Christopher Bopp. “This contract award will provide increased fire and emergency services to the base.”



The work to be performed includes the construction of a low rise, reinforced and protected concrete fire station at Naval Support Activity MCBCB with components such as exterior walls, flooring, foundation, windows, roofing, mechanical, electrical, and information systems appropriate for Guam seismic, typhoon and tropical environmental conditions.



Work will be performed in Guam with an expected completion date of December 2023.



“It is exciting to see all the progress and extensive efforts being made to ensure efficient, safe and responsible construction,” said Bopp. “I look forward to continuing the buildup while working and collaborating with our joint and regional partners.”



This contract supports the Defense Policy Review Initiative and is funded by the Government of Japan (GOJ) as part of the International Agreement between the United States and Japan.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.05.2021 Date Posted: 08.09.2021 14:48 Story ID: 402666 Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Awards Government of Japan Funded Contract to Increase Emergency Services on Guam, by KRISTA CUMMINS, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.