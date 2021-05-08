Code 130 Graduates First Flight of its Quality Employee Development Program (QEDP)

Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Strategic Framework is a tool to communicate the shipyard’s mission and vision statements, and shows how initiatives executed across the command tie together with why NNSY exists—to deliver warships. In order to bridge the gap between mission and vision, NNSY has identified four critical focus areas—our pillars. These pillars are the highest priority strategic focus areas we must urgently work to improve. They are Infrastructure; Dependable Mission Delivery; People Development; and Process Improvement and Innovation.



Members of the first flight of Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s (NNSY) Quality Assurance Department’s (Code 130) Quality Employee Development Program (QEDP) were recently recognized at a graduation ceremony. This flight consisted of a group of seven high-spirited and engaged leaders from four divisions within Code 130. The QEDP is a 16-week program designed to help employees develop a plan for their career while developing skills to enhance themselves.



The program enables a diverse group of high performing, results-oriented leaders to develop strategic leadership competencies allowing them to increase their influence, lead effectively in increasingly complex environments, and take others to the next level. The program is comprised of 16 four-hour sessions utilizing assessment tools, knowledge transfer activities, writing and briefing projects, and individual coaching. The program concentrates on the six terminal learning objectives of Knowing Yourself, Building Your Team, Developing Leadership, Knowing Your Department, Knowing the Organization and Envisioning the Future. Aside from their own personal growth, participants spend a week shadowing in a different division and work together on a capstone project that they present at graduation.



NNSY Executive Officer Capt. Todd Nichols, who participated in the ceremony, said, “I wish someone put this level of effort into mapping out career paths when I started out as a junior Sailor! Good stuff!”

Quality Assurance Director George Fitzgerald said, “When we envisioned this program more than a year ago, we wanted something that everyone in the department could benefit from and that would stretch their knowledge beyond their day-to-day job.”



Employees in Code 130 can contact their Division Head or Roy Gilbert for an application or to learn more about the program.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.05.2021 Date Posted: 08.09.2021 07:21 Story ID: 402609 Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Code 130 Graduates First Flight of its Quality Employee Development Program (QEDP), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.