The 2021 CMP National Trophy Rifle matches were quite serendipitous for Master Sgt. Greg Neiderhiser, Pennsylvania National Guard, who had a perfect shot, during the Hearst Doubles Match held at Camp Perry, Ohio on Aug. 4, 2021. This was his final event as an All Guard member, and it is befitting that this was his final shot. (courtsey photo by Nathan Russell and cutline by Maj. Theresa Austin)

National Guardsman breaks national records, team wins honors at CMP National Trophy Rifle Matches

~ All Guard Rifle team claims 10 top honors, Pennsylvania Guardsman lands a ringer and another breaks two CMP national rifle records

by Maj. Theresa Austin, National Guard Marksmanship Training Center

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The National Guard All Guard Service Rifle team broke two national records and earned 10 first or second place honors during the Civilian Marksmanship Program (CMP) National Trophy Rifle Matches last week.



The National Guard sent 14 official representatives to the National Matches, which were held at Camp Perry, Ohio July 26 through Aug. 9, and there were 18 guardsmen in total.



Staff Sgt. Amanda Elsenboss, Pennsylvania National Guard, broke two national records in the National Trophy Rifle Team Match (NTT). Elsenboss earned the Pershing Trophy for the High NTT Individual and the Rattlesnake Trophy for the High Army Individual with a score of 500-34x.



The National Trophy Rifle Matches, open to all U.S. citizens, provide national championship competitions in service rifle events to preserve the military marksmanship traditions in the United States, according to the CMP. During the competition, 38 different national trophies are awarded in various classifications, such as civilian, military, women, and juniors.



The National Trophy Rifle Matches trace their history to the 1903 legislation that established the first National Matches and appropriated funds to acquire the National “Dogs of War” Trophy, according to the CMP website. This trophy continues to be one of the most prestigious trophies that can be won through rifle shooting in the United States, and the National Guard earned second overall this year.



This year’s 14 member All Guard Service Rifle team consisted of Chief Master Sgt. Edward Altmeyer, Pennsylvania National Guard; Staff Sgt. John Coggshall, Connecticut National Guard; Staff Sgt. Amanda Elsenboss, Pennsylvania National Guard; Maj. Samuel Freeman, South Carolina National Guard; Spc. Jedidiah Gaddie, Michigan National Guard; Chief Warrant Officer 3 Denver Gillham, Pennsylvania National Guard; Lt. Col. Aaron Grimm, Kentucky National Guard; Sgt. Josh Hanrahan, Wisconsin National Guard; Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Jones, Mississippi National Guard; Master Sgt. Greg Neiderhiser, Pennsylvania National Guard; Sgt. Maxium Nickerson, Vermont National Guard; Staff Sgt. Brian Rautanen, Wisconsin National Guard; Staff Sgt. Cody Shields, Ohio National Guard; and 1st Sgt. Glenn Worley, Wyoming National Guard.



The national matches, this year, were quite serendipitous for Neiderhiser, who had a perfect shot, during the Hearst Doubles Match. This was his final event as an All Guard member, and it is befitting that this was his final shot.



The other team, hailing from and sponsored by Neiderhiser’s and Elsenboss’ home state, consisted of four members: Maj. Zane Curtiss, Col. David Keifer, Maj. Ian Swisher, and 1st Sgt. John Yankowski, who desire to be All Guard members.



With Neiderhiser making such an incredible shot and Elsenboss breaking two National records during this event, there is much to aspire to for the Pennsylvania team.



All Guard Team CMP Rifle Results:



National Trophy Team Match

 Overall 2nd place team: All Guard- Grimm (score-2953-132x)

Chief Master Sgt. Edward Altmeyer, Pennsylvania National Guard; Staff Sgt. John Coggshall, Connecticut National Guard; Staff Sgt. Amanda Elsenboss, Pennsylvania National Guard; Maj. Samuel Freeman, South Carolina National Guard; Lt. Col. Aaron Grimm, Kentucky National Guard; Sgt. Josh Hanrahan, Wisconsin National Guard

 Reserve Component (Hilton Trophy) 1st place: All Guard- Grimm (score-2953-132x)



National Trophy Team Individual

 High NTT Individual (Pershing Trophy) & national record broke (score 500-34x) 1st place: Staff Sgt. Amanda Elsenboss, Pennsylvania National Guard

 Army (Rattlesnake Trophy) & national record broke (score 500-34x) 1st place: Staff Sgt. Amanda Elsenboss, Pennsylvania National Guard

 Air Force (General Thomas White Trophy) (score 486-17x) 1st place: Chief Master Sgt. Edward Altmeyer, Pennsylvania National Guard



National Infantry Trophy Team Match

 Overall 2nd Place Team: All Guard- Grimm (score 1389)

Staff Sgt. John Coggshall, Connecticut National Guard; Staff Sgt. Amanda Elsenboss, Pennsylvania National Guard; Lt. Col. Aaron Grimm, Kentucky National Guard; Sgt. Josh Hanrahan, Wisconsin National Guard; Staff Sgt. Cody Shields, Ohio National Guard

 Reserve Component (Celtic Chieftain Trophy) 1st place: All Guard- Grimm (score 1389)



National President’s 100 Rifle Trophy

 1st place: Maj. Samuel Freeman, South Carolina National Guard (score 396-19x)



Hearst Doubles

 Team 2nd place: Staff Sgt. John Coggshall, Connecticut National Guard, & Staff Sgt. Amanda Elsenboss, Pennsylvania National Guard (score 595-28x)

 Individual 1st place: Staff Sgt. Amanda Elsenboss, Pennsylvania National Guard (score 300-14x)



About Us: Established in 1968, the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center (NGMTC) is the National Guard Home of Marksmanship. NGMTC is the National Guard Bureau’s center for managing marksmanship training courses and competitive marksmanship programs with the intent to advance small arms lethality, demonstrate National Guard marksmanship capability, and enhance marksmanship effectiveness in combat. NGMTC serves all 54 states and territories and is located on Robinson Maneuver Training Center in North Little Rock, Arkansas. NGMTC is headquarters for the “All Guard” competitive shooting teams: service rifle, service pistol, sniper, multi-gun, tactical athlete, and international combat teams. The NGMTC is also home to the annual Winston P. Wilson National Championships, where guardsmen may earn the NGB Chief’s 50 Marksmanship Badge. For more information call 501-212-4513/4549, visit our website https://ngmtc.wordpress.com or find us on www.facebook.com/NGMTC.