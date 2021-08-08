Photo By Marcus Tracy | This image was designed in Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop to accompany press releases...... read more read more Photo By Marcus Tracy | This image was designed in Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop to accompany press releases from the Vermont National Guard. (Vermont National Guard photo illustration by Acting Deputy Public Affairs Officer Marcus Tracy)(A banner, text, color overlay, and logo were added to the original photo) see less | View Image Page

Sunday, August 08, 2021



Vermont National Guard releases organizational assessment



COLCHESTER, Vt. – The Vermont National Guard published the results of an organizational assessment on Aug. 8, conducted by the National Guard Bureau’s Office of Complex Investigations last year.



The assessment highlights the Guard’s strengths while recommending improvements in several key areas.



“As suspected, the assessment found that the Vermont National Guard is healthy and functioning at a very high level,” said Maj. Gen. Greg Knight, Vermont’s adjutant general. “You’ll see that the report also offers substantial analysis into the areas where we can improve, and I will use these recommendations as what I call a ‘handrail’ to continue to improve this great organization.”



Knight voluntarily requested this assessment in the first months after he took office to provide an objective, in-depth analysis to identify exactly how the organization can improve. He has maintained since before the assessment began that he would make the report public.



In early 2020 the assessment team met with key leaders within the Vermont National Guard, civilian and military members within the Joint, Army, and Air organizations, as well as with victims, complainants, Service members, leaders, advocates, and champions for the programs they represent, according to the report.



“The results contained in the assessment will drive change initiatives,” Knight said. “I knew generally where we needed to focus, and I have not been idle while waiting for the report to come back. In the last several months, we’ve launched the Provost Marshal team, updated policies, and created a quarterly Joint Status of Discipline report, all of which align with recommendations in this assessment.”



Knight said the assessment provides a valuable tool that will allow the Guard to attack organizational deficiencies with clear purpose.



While COVID-19 restrictions significantly delayed publication of the assessment, the final report outlines a total of 35 recommendations aligned into five lines of effort: sexual harassment and assault response and prevention; equal opportunity and equal employment opportunity; command climate and culture; hiring, promotions and assignments; in addition to disciplinary actions and misconduct.



The public may access more information about the report, including links to Vermont National Guard programs and policies, by visiting vtguard.com/Org-Assessment.



For additional questions contact VTNG Public Affairs Officer, Maj. Scott Detweiler: 802-227-2779 or john.s.detweiler.mil@mail.mil.



