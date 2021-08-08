Task Force 72 Participates in Talisman Sabre

QUEENSLAND, Australia – Commander, Task Force (CTF) 72 wrapped up operations for exercise Talisman Sabre (TS21), Jul 31. The exercise is designed to strengthen relationships and interoperability with allies and partners as well as enhance the U.S. military’s ability to address the full range of potential security concerns in the Indo-Pacific.



Despite the numerous logistical and operational challenges of COVID-19, maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft (MPRA) from CTF 72 trained with units from the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF), Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF), Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN), Royal New Zealand Navy (RNZN), and other U.S. forces as well as forces from Canada, and the United Kingdom.



Talisman Sabre is a large-scale, bilateral military exercise between Australia and the U.S. involving more than 17,000 participants from seven nations. The month-long, multi-domain exercise consists of a series of training events that reinforce the strong U.S./Australian alliance and demonstrate the U.S. military’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.



Combat Aircrews (CAC) one and eight from VP 45, as well as CAC 9 from VP 10 participated in the ninth iteration of Talisman Sabre. Australia’s largest military exercise with the United States; Talisman Sabre is a demonstration of the two countries’ strong alliance, underpinned by deep levels of cooperation and trust built over decades operating and training together.



The Pelicans and Red Lancers worked directly with RAAF Squadron 11 conducting Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW), Anti-Surface Warfare (ASUW) and Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) operations against an array of highly dynamic and versatile targets.



"Working with our allies here in Australia has been a phenomenal experience,” said Lt. Connor Gonzales, a VP 45 pilot with CAC-8. Gonzales continued on saying “The ability to train in these dynamic praxes with our partners is critical to the success of strategic goals in an actual combat environment."



Lt. Tony Montes, VP 45 Maritime Tactics Instructor and Mission Commander for CAC-1, added: "Large-scale exercises like Talisman Sabre are essential practice for victory against our adversaries. Nations don’t win major conflicts alone, and the positive results of these combined applications promote an esprit de corps among our foreign sisters and brothers in arms, facilitating an environment of collaborative learning in a shared battlespace.”



Other participants in TS21 include: USS America (LHA 6) Amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18), Amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42), Embarked elements of the Okinawa-based 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), Arleigh burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115), Oiler USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204), Cargo and ammunition ship USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3), Royal Australian Navy destroyer HMAS Brisbane (D41), Frigate HMAS Parramatta (FFH154), Republic of Korea Navy destroyer ROKS Wang Geon (DD978), Japan Maritime Self Defense Force destroyer JS Makinami (DD112) and, Royal Canadian Navy frigate HMCS Calgary (FFH335).



VP 45, based out of Naval Air Station Jacksonville, is currently operating from Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan. The squadron conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance as well as theater outreach operations as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.

