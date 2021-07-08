Photo Essay: Helicopters at Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport for Patriot Warrior 2021

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Military helicopters are parked Aug. 7. 2021, at Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport at Fort...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Military helicopters are parked Aug. 7. 2021, at Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport at Fort McCoy, Wis. The aircraft will be used during the Air Force Reserve exercise Patriot Warrior 2021 at Fort McCoy during August. (Photo by Scott Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



